PHILIPPINES, December 30 - Press Release

December 30, 2024 2025 budget: Gatchalian assures funding for ALS, learners with disabilities The 2025 national budget ensures continued funding for the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and the provision of learning resources for learners with disabilities, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Under the recently signed General Appropriations Act, P634.083 million has been allocated under the budget for Flexible Learning Options to support the implementation of ALS programs. The allocation includes funding for ALS learning resources and the transportation and teaching allowances of ALS teachers and Department of Education (DepEd)-engaged Community ALS Implementers. Gatchalian initially proposed P632.5 million for ALS. The ALS is a parallel learning system that provides a viable alternative to the existing formal education instruction. Under the Alternative Learning System Act, which Gatchalian authored and sponsored, the ALS was institutionalized, strengthened, and expanded to provide increased opportunities for out-of-school children in special cases and adult learners, including indigenous peoples, to develop basic and functional literacy and life skills. Meanwhile, the amount of P100 million under Textbooks and Other Instructional Materials is allotted for learners with disabilities enrolled in the formal school system and ALS. This allocation supports multiple platforms using electronic and online modes of delivery, as well as personal safety lessons for learners with disabilities. Gatchalian emphasized that the provision of learning resources for learners with disabilities aligns with the implementation of Republic Act No. 11650 or 'Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act,' which he also co-authored and sponsored. The law establishes a policy of inclusion in all public and private early and basic education schools. It mandates that schools ensure all learners with disabilities have equitable access to quality education, prohibiting the denial of admission based on disability. "Tiniyak natin na sa ilalim ng 2025 national budget, hindi mapag-iiwanan ang ating mga mag-aaral at guro sa ALS, pati na rin ang mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan. Mahalaga ang mga programang nagtataguyod ng kanilang kapakanan at nagbibigay ng oportunidad para sa abot-kaya at dekalidad na edukasyon, kaya naman sinigurado natin na may sapat na pondong nakalaan para sa pagpapatupad ng mga programang ito," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian: Pondo para sa ALS at learners with disabilities tiniyak sa 2025 budget Sinisiguro ng 2025 national budget ang patuloy na suporta para sa Alternative Learning System (ALS) at sa mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan o learners with disabilities, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Sa ilalim ng kalalagda lang na General Appropriations Act, P634.083 milyon ang nilaan sa pondo ng Flexible Learning Options upang suportahan ang pagpapatupad ng mga programa ng ALS. Saklaw ng naturang alokasyon ang ALS learning resources, pati na rin ang transportation at teaching allowance ng mga ALS teachers at Community ALS Implementers na katuwang ng Department of Education (DepEd). Unang nagpanukala si Gatchalian ng P623.5 milyong pondo para sa ALS. Sa ilalim ng Alternative Learning System Act, kung saan si Gatchalian ang may akda, ginawang institutionalized ang ALS, pinatatag ito, at pinalawak upang bigyan ng pangalawang pagkakataong makapag-aral ang mga out-of-school children in special cases at mga nakakatandang mag-aaral, kabilang ang mga indigenous peoples. Naglaan naman ng P100 milyon sa ilalim ng Textbooks and Other Instructional Materials para sa mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan na naka-enroll sa pormal na sistema at sa ALS. Saklaw ng pondong ito ang iba't ibang mga platapormang ginagamit sa pagtuturo kagaya ng electronic at online modes. Saklaw din ng naturang pondo ang mga personal safety lessons para sa mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang paglalaan ng pondo para sa mga learning resources ng mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan ay alinsunod sa pagpapatupad ng Republic Act No. 11650 o ang 'Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act,' isang batas na siya rin ang may akda at nag sponsor. Pinagtitibay ng naturang batas ang policy of inclusion sa lahat ng mga pribado at pampublikong paaralan sa bansa. Dito, may mandato ang lahat ng mga paaralan na tiyaking bawat mag-aaral na may kapansanan ay hindi mapagkakaitan ng dekalidad na edukasyon dahil lang sa kanilang kondisyon. "Tiniyak natin na sa ilalim ng 2025 national budget, hindi mapag-iiwanan ang ating mga mag-aaral at guro sa ALS, pati na rin ang mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan. Mahalaga ang mga programang nagtataguyod ng kanilang kapakanan at nagbibigay ng oportunidad para sa abot-kaya at dekalidad na edukasyon, kaya naman sinigurado natin na may sapat na pondong nakalaan para sa pagpapatupad ng mga programang ito," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.