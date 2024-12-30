2024 Insights: How Mobicip Helped Parents Foster Safer Digital Habits

Mobicip Logo

Mobicip safeguarded families in 2024 by blocking 4.6M harmful URLs, setting screen limits, and empowering parents with digital control tools.

Our tools have empowered families to take control of their online experiences, and these stats underscore the collective efforts of parents worldwide to create a safer digital environment.” — Mr Suren Ramasubbu, CEO of Mobicip

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobicip, the trusted parental control app, has unveiled its 2024 usage statistics, highlighting how families worldwide used its tools to ensure safer online experiences. With a commitment to empowering parents, Mobicip’s robust features helped manage screen time, block harmful content, and monitor digital activity effectively.

Key highlights from 2024 include:

Over 80,508 location alerts helped parents stay informed about their children’s whereabouts.

73,106 parents actively used screen time tools to encourage balanced digital habits for their families.

Over 8,197 apps were restricted, ensuring children had access only to age-appropriate content.

A staggering 4,632,891 harmful URLs were blocked in 2024 alone, protecting children from inappropriate and unsafe content.

Mobicip monitored and flagged 15,744,908 URLs this year, including those blocked for safety reasons.

“2024 has been a transformative year for digital parenting,” said Mr Suren Ramasubbu, CEO of Mobicip. “Our tools have empowered families to take control of their online experiences, and these stats underscore the collective efforts of parents worldwide to create a safer digital environment.”

In addition to the statistics shared, Mobicip offers several features that enhance its utility for families:

Extensive Cross-Platform Compatibility: The app supports a variety of devices, including iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Chromebooks, and Kindle, enabling families to manage digital activities seamlessly across multiple platforms.

Integration with Apple Screen Time: Mobicip works alongside Apple’s native Screen Time feature, providing additional tools like detailed activity reports and advanced content filtering for iOS users.

Customizable Settings: The app allows parents to tailor app restrictions, content filtering, and screen time limits to suit each child’s needs, ensuring flexibility and adaptability.

Real-Time Alerts: Parents are notified instantly about any attempts to access restricted content or unusual activity, helping them address potential risks promptly.

Privacy Safeguards: The platform prioritizes protecting children’s sensitive information, aligning with increasing concerns about digital privacy and online security.

These features aim to provide practical solutions for navigating the complexities of digital parenting while addressing modern concerns around technology use and safety.

With the holiday season approaching, Mobicip remains dedicated to enhancing family safety by offering innovative solutions to meet the evolving challenges of digital parenting.

About Mobicip:

Mobicip is a comprehensive parental control app designed to help families create a safer and more balanced online experience. Trusted by millions of parents worldwide, Mobicip provides features like screen time management, app blocking, and content filtering to protect children across all digital platforms.

