Mobicip Supports Safer Internet Day 2025 with Tools to Help Kids Build Healthy Digital Habits

On Safer Internet Day 2025, Mobicip highlights how its parental controls help kids develop mindful screen time habits and safer online experiences.

As technology continues to shape children's lives, it’s crucial to provide tools that help them navigate the digital world safely” — Suren Ramasubbu

NEWBURY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world observes Safer Internet Day 2025, Mobicip, a leading parental control and screen time management solution, highlights its role in fostering healthier digital habits for children worldwide.

With screen time and online engagement at an all-time high, ensuring digital well-being has become a priority for families. Mobicip helps parents manage screen time, filter content, and promote mindful online activities—empowering children to develop a balanced relationship with technology.

How Mobicip Kids Differ from the National Average

Mobicip’s internal data reveals that children using the platform demonstrate significantly healthier digital habits compared to national averages.

📌 Healthier Screen Time Patterns

Peak Screen Time Hours: Most active between 4 PM – 10 PM, with lower activity from 11 PM – 11 AM, supporting better sleep and offline engagement.

Total Screen Time Alerts: Over 250,000 notifications sent monthly, guiding children to adhere to screen limits.

📌 Social Media Usage (Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, etc.)

US Kids’ Average: 3 to 3.5 hours per day.

Mobicip Kids: Less than 1 hour per day, encouraging mindful social media consumption.

📌 Gaming Apps (Roblox, Minecraft, Call of Duty, etc.)

US Kids’ Average: Nearly 2 hours daily.

Mobicip Kids: 45 minutes on average, promoting a balanced approach to gaming.

📌 Entertainment Apps (Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, etc.)

US Kids’ Average: 1.5 hours per day.

Mobicip Kids: 45 minutes to 1 hour, ensuring a mix of learning and entertainment.

(Source: Mobicip Internal Data, 2025)

Encouraging Digital Well-Being

What sets Mobicip kids apart? They actively manage their digital habits, making mindful choices about how they spend time online. By setting healthy boundaries, they prioritize schoolwork, hobbies, outdoor activities, and family interactions over excessive screen time. Instead of passive scrolling, they stay engaged, present, and in control of their digital experiences.

"As technology continues to shape children's lives, it’s crucial to provide tools that help them navigate the digital world safely," said Suren Ramasubbu, CEO of Mobicip. "This Safer Internet Day, we are proud to empower families with solutions that encourage responsible screen time, mindful social media use, and a balanced digital lifestyle."

A Call to Action for Parents

On Safer Internet Day 2025, Mobicip urges parents to take proactive steps in guiding their children's digital experiences. With customizable screen time limits, content filtering, and real-time monitoring, families can ensure a safer and more balanced internet experience for kids worldwide.

For more information on promoting healthy digital habits, visit Mobicip’s official website.



