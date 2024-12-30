Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for November 2024

MACAU, December 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that inbound package tour visitors totalled 213,000 in November 2024, an uplift of 5.2% year-on-year. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments rose by 6.6 percentage points year-on-year to 89.7%. Meanwhile, number of guests dropped by 2.5% to 1,174,000, whereas their average length of stay extended by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.7 nights.

In November, number of inbound package tour visitors rose by 5.2% year-on-year to 213,000, with those from mainland China increasing by 2.1% to 189,000. In addition, international tour visitors grew by 36.3% to 20,000; those from the Republic of Korea (10,000) and India (2,000) went up by 89.8% and 37.1% respectively.

In the first eleven months of 2024, a total of 1,908,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded, up by 70.9% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China surged by 63.4% year-on-year to 1,699,000. Besides, international tour visitors spiked by 179.4% to 182,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (79,000) and India (23,000) soaring by 257.9% and 426% respectively.

In November, 49,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, up by 27.7% year-on-year. Number of residents travelling on package tours hiked by 113.9% year-on-year to 23,000, with 21,000 of them going to mainland China. In the first eleven months of 2024, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies grew by 43.3% year-on-year to 524,000, and number of residents travelling on package tours jumped by 109.6% to 194,000.

There were 146 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public at the end of November this year, an increase of 5 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms dropped by 6% to 43,000. In November, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 6.6 percentage points year-on-year to 89.7%; the rates for 5-star (90.9%), 4-star (89.5%) and 3-star hotels (86.1%) showed respective growth of 7.3 percentage points, 8 percentage points and 3.8 percentage points.

In November, number of guests of hotel establishments decreased by 2.5% year-on-year to 1,174,000. International guests (111,000) increased by 15.7% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (29,000), Malaysia (10,000) and the USA (6,000) went up by 44.4%, 15.5% and 9.3% respectively, while those from Singapore (8,000), Japan (7,000) and India (6,000) dropped by 13.7%, 3.9% and 6.7% respectively.

In the first eleven months of 2024, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments climbed by 5 percentage points year-on-year to 86.1%. Total number of guests grew by 8.1% year-on-year to 13,242,000, whereas their average length of stay remained at 1.7 nights.