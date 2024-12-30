IAM sets up mobile stations for processing dog license application and renewal and adds adoption enquiry service

MACAU, December 30 - To provide convenience for owners to process services for application and renewal of dog licenses and rabies vaccination, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will set up “Mobile Service Stations for Dog License Application and Renewal” in various districts in Macao between 4 January and 15 February 2025. A new booth for pet adoption enquiry is also added at the stations to continuously promote adoption instead of purchase.

The locations of the “Mobile Service Stations for Dog License Application and Renewal” include: Edf. Ip Hengin Seac Pai Van, Coloane, Tap Seac Square, Open space in front of Luís de Camões Park, Areia Preta Urban Park and Rotunda do Estádio inTaipa. The details are listed below:

District Date Time Location Coloane 04/01/2025 (Saturday) 14 : 00 –19 : 00 Next to Edf. Ip Heng, Seac Pai Van, Coloane Macao Peninsula 11/01/2025 (Saturday) 14 : 00 – 19 : 00 Tap Seac Square 18/01/2025 (Saturday) 14 : 00 – 19 : 00 Open space in front of Luís de Camões Park 25/01/2025 (Saturday) 14 : 00 – 19 : 00 Areia Preta Urban Park (behind Areia Preta Health Centre) Taipa 08/02/2025 (Saturday) 14 : 00 – 19 : 00 Rotunda do Estádio, Taipa (next to Olympic Sports Centre – Stadium) 15/02/2025 (Saturday) 14 : 00 – 19 : 00 Rotunda do Estádio, Taipa (next to Olympic Sports Centre – Stadium)

A booth for adoption enquiry is newly added at the mobile service station to provide convenience to individuals with the intention to adopt animals to learn about the information on animal adoption and the things to prepare for before adoption.

Fulfilment of legal obligations of pet owners

In accordance with “Animal Protection Law”, owners of dogs aged 3 months or above which are not racing animals are required to obtain a license issued by IAM. The valid period of the license is 3 years and owners should apply for renewal within 60 days before the expiry of the valid period of the license. Otherwise, the license expires once the valid period ends. In addition, owners should vaccinate their dogs against rabies at regular intervals.

Furthermore, to encourage and promote pet neutering, owners of all dogs which have completed neutering procedure can apply for license registration and renewal at a discounted price after verification and confirmation by veterinarian surgeons of the Municipal Kennel and update of information.

Online processing of dog license renewal

In addition to the mentioned mobile service stations, the online services for dog licenses of IAM have been integrated into the service platforms of “Macao One Account” and “Business & Associations Platform”. License holders can access services such as enquiries concerning information about their licenses, immediate online processing of license renewal, change of personal information and bookings for vaccination against rabies by logging in to their accounts on the mentioned platforms and entering the “Dog License” service page. IAM urges license holders to update their personal information regularly to receive reminders and information relevant to dog licenses.