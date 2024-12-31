AI-Powered Phone App - KrispCall Introduces Solution and Technology Partnership Programs

KrispCall launches Solution & Technology Partner Programs, empowering businesses with advanced telephony tools, lifetime benefits, and co-marketing.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KrispCall, an AI-powered modern phone app, is thrilled to announce the launch of its expanded Partnership Program, introducing two new segments: Solution Partners and Technology Partners. This program is designed to help businesses grow by leveraging KrispCall’s cutting-edge cloud telephony tools and fosters a collaborative ecosystem of shared access.

Building on the strong foundation of its Affiliate Partnership Program, KrispCall’s new initiative offers solution-driven and tech-focused organizations the ability to integrate its advanced telephony capabilities into their services. This not only enhances client satisfaction but also creates a competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic market. With this launch, KrispCall redefines how businesses can use cloud telephony to exceed client expectations in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.

1. Solution Partner Program

KrispCall’s Solution Partner Program enables businesses to deliver its dynamic telephony solutions directly to their clients.

Solution Partners enjoy long-term benefits, including lifetime commissions on client referrals and a chance to elevate their market presence through co-marketing opportunities. By joining forces with KrispCall, Solution Partners gain access to a vibrant community of professionals, resources, and strategies focused on mutual growth.

Key Benefits for Solution Partners:

i) Lifetime Commissions: Partners earn ongoing revenue from every client referral, ensuring sustained financial benefits.

ii) Access to Expertise: Participants join a network of industry professionals, fostering collaboration and sharing insights for mutual success.

iii) Co-Marketing Support: KrispCall provides partners with joint marketing opportunities, helping them enhance visibility and attract new clientele.

iv) End-to-End Assistance: Comprehensive technical and sales support ensures a smooth onboarding experience and optimal service delivery to clients.

2. Technology Partner Program

Designed for tech companies seeking to embed KrispCall’s advanced telephony features into their platforms, the Technology Partner Program enables businesses to offer seamless telephony services to their end-users.

Key Benefits for Technology Partners:

i) Seamless Product Integration: Technology partners can embed KrispCall’s telephony solutions directly into their platforms, enabling them to deliver a unified and enhanced communication experience for their users.

ii) Lifetime Revenue Sharing: Partners have the opportunity to generate additional income through commission-based rewards tied to customer acquisition

iii) Co-Marketing Opportunities: Collaborate with KrispCall on joint marketing initiatives to boost visibility, strengthen brand presence, and reach wider audiences.

For more information on KrispCall’s Partnership Program, visit krispcall partner page or contact partnership team at partner@krispcall.com.

From Affiliates Program to Industry-Wide Collaboration

The success of the Affiliate Program has demonstrated the value of KrispCall’s partnership model. By offering a 30% lifetime commission, the program attracted a diverse range of partners and solidified KrispCall’s reputation as a reliable and innovative telephony provider.

Rajendra Dangol, Co-CEO/Co-founder of KrispCall, expressed his excitement: "This Program is all about building strong partnerships that benefit both our partners and their clients. By teaming up with Solution and Technology Partners, we’re creating new business opportunities to grow and succeed in today’s fast-changing digital world.”

About KrispCall

KrispCall is an AI-powered phone app for modern businesses, offering virtual numbers from 100+ countries. With 30+ built-in features and 100+ integrations across popular CRM and business tools, KrispCall delivers powerful solutions for sales teams, customer support, and call centers worldwide.

Website: www.krispcall.com

