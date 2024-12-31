New CNC machinery demo centre: solving production bottlenecks for manufacturers

Recent CNC machinery demonstration centre event Discussing the capabilities of a new CNC Fibre Laser Cutting Machine A group of visitors watching a waterjet cutting station in action

New Sydney-based facility provides hands-on CNC machinery access and expert guidance, equipping local manufacturers to overcome production challenges

Our CNC demo centre is a game-changer for manufacturers” — Lester Selby - Performatec GM

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performatec is thrilled to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art CNC Machinery Demonstration Centre in Sydney.

The leading-edge facility is designed to address the critical challenges faced by manufacturers, offering hands-on access to advanced CNC machinery, expert consultation, and tailored solutions aimed at optimising workflows, reducing downtime, and elevating productivity.

The new demonstration centre showcases Performatec's leading range of CNC machinery, including waterjet cutters, laser cutters, press brakes and metal guillotines. Visitors can experience these machines in action and gain valuable insights into how they can overcome production bottlenecks while improving operational efficiency.

A Hub For Innovation & Expertise

"Our CNC demo centre is a game-changer for manufacturers," said Lester Selby, General Manager and Founder of Performatec. "It's a place where industry professionals can explore practical solutions to their toughest challenges, from optimising material use to reducing costly machine downtime. This venture is all about helping our customers achieve their goals with confidence."

The facility isn't just about showing off the latest manufacturing machinery – it also taps into Performatec's in-house know-how to drive tangible outcomes. Through live demonstrations and personalised consultations, manufacturers can discover how Performatec's equipment fits into real-world processes. Plus, Performatec's team of CNC machine servicing specialists, with their extensive knowledge and experience, is on hand to address questions, troubleshoot challenges, and ensure every visitor leaves with practical solutions.

"Our goal is to provide more than just a place to showcase our industrial equipment," said Jeffrey Harris, Sales Manager at Performatec. "Our demonstration centre is where customers can see the measurable impact of our machines and get personalised support to streamline their operations. It's about empowering businesses and the broader manufacturing industry with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed."

Focused On Collaboration

Beyond its role as a machinery demonstration space, the centre is also envisioned to be a collaborative hub for Australia's manufacturing community. It provides a platform where professionals in manufacturing and fabrication can network, share knowledge, and explore innovative solutions together.

"This is more than a showroom," said River Milnes, Performatec's Product Marketing Manager. "It's an industry hub where manufacturing and fabrication professionals can come together to network, learn, and expand their expertise. We designed this space to be a catalyst for innovation, equipping businesses to overcome today's challenges and prepare for opportunities."

About Performatec

Consistent Quality. Reliable Performance. Dependable Results. That's Performatec.

With a service-is-everything approach, Performatec helps Aussie businesses slash material waste, reduce machine downtime, and win back lost production. The company's comprehensive offerings include industrial-grade machinery, OEM spare parts, exceptional support, and expert consultative sales.

Performatec's CNC Machinery Demonstration Centre

