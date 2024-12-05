Performatec Launches Turnkey Waterjet Solution with Flow Mach 150

Image of a flow water jet cutter - the mach 150 Specialist Waterjet Cutting Head Processing Stainless Steel Studio Photo Of Flow Waterjet Mach 150 Waterjet Cutting Machine

Leading-edge precision backed by complete support: Performatec brings the Flow Waterjet Mach 150 to Australian workshops.

Scalability and flexibility is key for many Australian fabrication businesses. The Flow Mach 150 waterjet cutter offers such flexibility through multiple configurations and upgrade options.” — Lester Selby - Performatec GM

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performatec has introduced the Flow Mach 150 waterjet cutting machine to Australian manufacturers as part of its commitment to delivering turnkey solutions that combine reliability with scalability.

The newest addition to its lineup of Water Jet Cutters, The Mach 150 Water Jet is designed for businesses seeking advanced cutting capabilities backed by comprehensive local Australian support services.

The system features FlowMaster software, which is a powerful CAD/CAM/CNC platform that simplifies programming by eliminating G-code requirements.

With automated path optimisation and built-in real-time job costing tools, operators can achieve consistent results while maximising efficiency.

Furthermore, the waterjet cutting system’s modular architecture allows businesses to expand capabilities over time by adding features such as UltraPierce technology for delicate materials or advanced garnet removal systems for improved efficiency.

Australian supplier of high-quality, world class CNC Machinery, Performatec provides complete installation services - including mechanical assembly, alignment calibration, and connection of high-pressure components - alongside a two-day operator training program tailored to customer needs.

“Our customers value not just the machine but also the infrastructure we provide,” noted Jeffrey Harris, Victorian Client Manager at Performatec. “With next-day spare part dispatch across major cities, remote diagnostics and highly skilled technicians in every capital, we minimise downtime so businesses can focus on production.”

For more information about how the Flow Mach 150 can transform your operations or to schedule a consultation with Performatec’s team of experts, contact Performatec today via this link https://www.performatec.com.au/contact

_____________________________________________

About Performatec

Consistent Quality. Reliable Performance. Dependable Results. That’s Performatec.

With a ‘service is everything’ approach, Performatec helps Aussie businesses slash material waste, reduce machine downtime, and win back lost production.

Performatec’s comprehensive offerings include industrial-grade machinery, OEM spare parts, exceptional support, and expert consultative sales.

As the exclusive Australian distributor of Flow waterjet systems, Performatec is committed to providing leading-edge technology backed by local expertise.

For more information, visit Performatec’s website www.performatec.com.au/water-jet or contact their team of experts directly on (+61) 1300 722 559

The Mach 150 Waterjet Cutting Machine is the newest kid on the block. This latest model ensures superior performance and operator comfort.

