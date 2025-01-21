The Trauma Informed Academy® Launches Comprehensive Trauma-Responsive Coaching and Certification Programs

Logo for The Trauma Informed Academy

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trauma Informed Academy(TIA), led by Elizabeth Power, M.Ed. is proud to announce the launch of its new trauma-responsive individual coaching and certification programs. This initiative aims to equip individuals and organizations reduce the time, trauma, and costs of healing, promoting sturdiness and resilience across various sectors.“We’ve seen a growing need for actionable skills in trauma-responsive care,” said Elizabeth Power. “Our new programs provide individual and group coaching and hands-on training, ensuring participants can immediately apply their learning."Power, whose career has been in adult education and talent development, says, "Our work is different because we go deep in the social dynamics: traumatic experiences most often occur in relationship and healing is enhanced more easily by improving relational skills." As an educator, her work focuses on helping people learn underdeveloped or missed skills and strengthening ones already present.Available to individuals pursuing personal growth, healthcare professionals, educators, social workers, corporate leaders, and more, these programs are set to transform the landscape shaped by overwhelming experiences.Organizational certification focuses on helping organizations consider more than the bare minimum required to create a trauma-responsive environment. The TIA, whose founder was an architect in multiple high-stakes certifications in the automotive and contact center industries, add the person-centric perspective and asks the difficult questions about the symbolic messages from spaces and processes."We're sometimes so intent on keeping someone as 'the other' that it shows up in the facility," Power responded when asked for an example. "What's the message when the waiting area is set in straight lines, not attractive, with worn carpet and stale pictures on the wall while the receptionist's area visible beyond it is clean, orderly and much better appointed? Who brings revenue? Who matters in this scenario?"Power's work in The TIA is influenced by her tenure as an Adjunct Instructor in Psychiatry at Georgetown University Medical School during which time her expertise in trauma informed thinking was incorporated in a national model of trauma informed care in Japan.

