Trauma Informed Academy to Commercialize GUMC's Successful Research in Trauma-Informed Medical Care
Nashville firm to commercialize Georgetown University Medical Center Trauma Informed Medical Care ResearchNASHVILLE, US-0-TN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trauma Informed Academy (TIA) is proud to announce the commercialization of Georgetown University Medical Center's (GUMC) groundbreaking research in Trauma-Informed Medical Care (TI-Med). This evidence-based program helps healthcare professionals, from MDs to CNAs, improve patient-provider relationships, better understand how traumatic experiences can manifest in the exam room, and acquire strategies for communication that support better compliance and care.
TI-Med was developed by a team of experts at GUMC's Psychiatry department, led by Dr. Bonnie Green, Ph. D., who recognized healthcare providers need a better understanding of trauma and its impact on relationships as well as health. It uses Sidran Institute's Risking Connection program as a foundation with input from providers and from survivors. The TIA's founder, Elizabeth Power, M.Ed., helped GUMC craft training that supported the study's success. Power provided professional services delivering that training both in the US and in Japan, helping Japan craft a national model of Trauma Informed Care. Power also provided organizational transformation support as needed.
The Trauma Informed Academy, a leading provider of trauma-informed education and training, has partnered with GUMC to bring this valuable program to healthcare professionals nationwide. Power, The TIA's Founder stated, "We are thrilled to be able to offer TI-Med to healthcare providers both in person and online. This program improves patient relationships and provider satisfaction by helping them reframe responses and respond in a more relational way. It also helps them manage their vicarious trauma more effectively."
TI-Med is a comprehensive program that covers a range of topics, including considering many different types of trauma, recognizing the different ways traumatic events impact everyone, including staff, and offering a person-centric communication schema that supports less stress. It is suitable for all healthcare professionals and can be completed online 24/7, in webinars, or in-person workshops. It was the first successful research in the field, and continues to stand as a gold standard.
The Trauma Informed Academy and GUMC are committed to improving patient care and provider well-being, and to creating trauma-responsive environments. The TI-MED commercialization project supports that goal. For more information on TI-MED , contact epower@elizabethpower.com.
The Trauma Informed Academy is a service of EPower & Associates, Inc.
