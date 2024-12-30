Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Pymatuning Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Auglaize Auglaize County Educational Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Village of Bridgeport
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Butler City of Middletown
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Middletown City Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Coshocton Crawford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Walton Hills Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Defiance Richland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Erie Bay Area Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fairfield Lancaster City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Franklin Basecamp Recovery, LLC
7/31/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Retirement System Schedules
Fulton Village of Lyons
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Geauga West Geauga Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Greene Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority
REAL ESTATE ASSESSMENT CENTER (REAC) FINANCIAL ASSESSMENT SUBMISSION AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Guernsey Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Village of Arlington Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Center for Collaborative Solutions
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Amberley
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Hardin County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Huron Western Reserve Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Jefferson County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Knox Knox County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lake Perry Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
City of Eastlake
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Fairport Harbor Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking Heath City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Lorain Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning ABC Water and Storm Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Austintown-Boardman-Mahoning County Joint Communications District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Monroe Village of Clarington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Mound Development Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Morrow Iberia Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ottawa Danbury Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Greensburg Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Shelby Village of Port Jefferson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Stark Jackson-Canton Joint Economic District 19-001 (TSG)
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District 19-002
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Summit LLA Therapy, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Trumbull Southington Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Van Wert Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Vinton Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Warren Warren County Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Wayne Rittman Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Wood Center Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Fort Meigs Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Hoytville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit

