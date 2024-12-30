Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Ashtabula Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Ashtabula County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Ashtabula County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Pymatuning Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Auglaize Auglaize County Educational Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Auglaize County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont Village of Bridgeport

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Butler City of Middletown

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Middletown City Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Coshocton Crawford Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Walton Hills Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Defiance Richland Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Erie Bay Area Council of Governments

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Fairfield Lancaster City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Franklin Basecamp Recovery, LLC

7/31/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Retirement System Schedules Fulton Village of Lyons

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Geauga West Geauga Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Greene Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority

REAL ESTATE ASSESSMENT CENTER (REAC) FINANCIAL ASSESSMENT SUBMISSION AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Financial Audit Guernsey Monroe Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hamilton Village of Arlington Heights

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Center for Collaborative Solutions

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Amberley

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Hardin County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Huron Western Reserve Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Jefferson County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit Knox Knox County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lake Perry Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit City of Eastlake

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Fairport Harbor Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking Heath City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lorain Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning ABC Water and Storm Water District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Austintown-Boardman-Mahoning County Joint Communications District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Monroe Village of Clarington

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Mound Development Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Morrow Iberia Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Ottawa Danbury Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Greensburg Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Shelby Village of Port Jefferson

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Stark Jackson-Canton Joint Economic District 19-001 (TSG)

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District 19-002

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Summit LLA Therapy, LLC

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Trumbull Southington Water District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Van Wert Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Vinton Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Warren Warren County Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wayne Rittman Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wood Center Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Fort Meigs Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Village of Hoytville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit

