Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 31, 2024
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Pymatuning Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County Educational Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Village of Bridgeport
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|City of Middletown
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Middletown City Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Crawford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Walton Hills Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Richland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Erie
|Bay Area Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fairfield
|Lancaster City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Basecamp Recovery, LLC
7/31/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Retirement System Schedules
|Fulton
|Village of Lyons
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Geauga
|West Geauga Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority
REAL ESTATE ASSESSMENT CENTER (REAC) FINANCIAL ASSESSMENT SUBMISSION AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Guernsey
|Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Village of Arlington Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Center for Collaborative Solutions
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Amberley
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Hardin County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|Western Reserve Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Knox County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Perry Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of Eastlake
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fairport Harbor Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Licking
|Heath City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|ABC Water and Storm Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Austintown-Boardman-Mahoning County Joint Communications District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Monroe
|Village of Clarington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Mound Development Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Morrow
|Iberia Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ottawa
|Danbury Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Greensburg Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Village of Port Jefferson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Jackson-Canton Joint Economic District 19-001 (TSG)
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District 19-002
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|LLA Therapy, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Trumbull
|Southington Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Warren County Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Rittman Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Center Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fort Meigs Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of Hoytville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
