Derby Barracks / DUI Crash and other charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A5006727
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2317 hours 12/28/2024
STREET: Elm Street
TOWN: Derby Line
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Derby Elementary School
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Logan Anthony
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VIOLATIONS: DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident causing Property Damage, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, False Information to Police
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/28/2024 at approximately 2317 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report of an individual causing a disturbance outside a residence on Elm Street in Derby. Responding troopers observed a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze crashed into a tree in front of a different Elm Street residence. Investigation revealed the subject of the original complaint, later identified as Logan Anthony, age 20, of Derby VT, was the operator of the vehicle and had fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Anthony was located at his residence shortly thereafter, where Troopers observed indictors of impairment. Upon being screened for DUI, Anthony was arrested for suspicion of DUI and brought to the Derby barracks for processing.
Anthony was released with a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 1/14/2025 at 8AM to answer to charges of DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident causing Property Damage, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, and False Information to Police. Anthony was also issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without liability insurance, and persons under 21 with an blood alcohol concentration over .02%
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/14/2025 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
