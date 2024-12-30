Derby Barracks / DUI Crash and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5006727

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2317 hours 12/28/2024

STREET: Elm Street

TOWN: Derby Line

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Derby Elementary School

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Logan Anthony

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident causing Property Damage, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, False Information to Police

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/28/2024 at approximately 2317 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report of an individual causing a disturbance outside a residence on Elm Street in Derby. Responding troopers observed a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze crashed into a tree in front of a different Elm Street residence. Investigation revealed the subject of the original complaint, later identified as Logan Anthony, age 20, of Derby VT, was the operator of the vehicle and had fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Anthony was located at his residence shortly thereafter, where Troopers observed indictors of impairment. Upon being screened for DUI, Anthony was arrested for suspicion of DUI and brought to the Derby barracks for processing.

Anthony was released with a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 1/14/2025 at 8AM to answer to charges of DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident causing Property Damage, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, and False Information to Police. Anthony was also issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without liability insurance, and persons under 21 with an blood alcohol concentration over .02%

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/14/2025 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

