Free public transport for New Year’s Eve

Release date: 27/12/24

South Australians are being urged to plan ahead this New Year’s Eve and utilise free public transport services which will be running all night to get those celebrating to and from home safely.

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s free public transport will begin from 5pm on Tuesday, 31 December, and will run until 6am on New Year’s Day 2025 – with extra services running throughout the night.

Cricket fans travelling to Adelaide Oval for the Big Bash League match on Tuesday can access free travel beginning at 3pm by producing a match day ticket.

A crowd of 50,000 is expected for the popular annual event.

The initiative is part of a partnership between Adelaide Metro and THINK! Road Safety.

Regular fares for Adelaide Metro Services will resume from 6am on New Year’s Day.

Commuters can check their timetable in real time and plan their trip in advance with the Adelaide Metro Journey Planner (www.adelaidemetro.com.au).

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

New Year’s Eve should be a celebration to remember for all the right reasons. We want to make sure South Australians enjoy themselves and get home safely.

Whether you’re heading to the beach, the city, or attending the Big Bash match at Adelaide Oval, public transport is the convenient, easy and free option for you to travel to any celebration.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The Malinauskas Labor Government is proud to once again offer free public transport on all Adelaide Metro buses, trams and trains.

This has become a popular annual initiative, commuters and their loved ones not having to worry about how they’ll be getting home – and just focussing on enjoying the night.