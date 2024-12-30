South Aussies urged to donate responsibly for charities this festive season

Release date: 28/12/24

“Donate, don’t dump!” is the message to South Australians this Christmas. By donating unwanted gifts and usable items responsibly, we can support charities, reduce waste, and spread holiday goodwill across the state.

In recent years, many charities across the state have faced a recurring issue: donations left outside op shops after hours. These items are often rummaged through, scattered across car parks, or ruined by the weather.

The Malinauskas Government is urging donors to help charities by:

Ensuring items are clean and usable.

Dropping items off inside stores during trading hours or using outdoor donation bins responsibly.

Stick to the charity’s accepted item list.

A lot of people are doing it tough this year, so now more than ever, every donation counts. Charities have also stepped up to make it even easier to do the right thing, by increasing opening hours in the days following Christmas.

Usable items that most charities will accept include quality clothing and accessories, toys, books, CDs and DVDs, homewares, furniture and small electrical goods.

It’s the charities that have to pay to dispose of items that they cannot sell or gift, so please check with the charity first to ensure goods can be accepted.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

This holiday season we’re asking South Australians to donate with care.

Let’s respect the vital work these charities do by giving clean, usable items and making sure they’re dropped off responsibly.

When you donate thoughtfully, you’re helping charities transform the lives of those who might be doing it tough. You’re putting kindness into action.

Charities can’t afford to clean up after careless dumping. I urge all South Australians this Christmas to be part of the solution. Donate respectfully, during trading hours or in designated donation bins.

Charity dumping isn’t just inconvenient—it diverts resources away from people in need. Let’s show we care by donating with purpose. Let’s make sure every gift counts.

Attributable to Vinnies SA CEO Evelyn O’Loughlin

Proceeds from Vinnies shop sales help fund our range of community services that support vulnerable South Australians, so we are very grateful for the contribution of shoppers and people who donate quality items.

When we receive items that can't be sold, for example if they are stained, ripped or broken, it costs Vinnies quite a lot to dispose of them. This impacts our ability to deliver services at a time when more people than ever are reaching out to us for assistance.

The best way to donate goods is when our shops are open, and our friendly team can thank you for your generosity. Over this Christmas period we have kept more shops open than ever before, so there are plenty of opportunities to drop things off. Visit vinnies.org.au/shops to find our opening hours.

A rule of thumb we use is: 'if it's ok to give to a mate, it's ok to donate.