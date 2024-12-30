Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Statement on the Death of Former President Jimmy Carter

Attorney General William Tong

12/29/2024

(Hartford, CT)— Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement on the death of Former President Jimmy Carter:

“President Carter leaves us just when we need his spirit more than ever. But as an American, and a kid who grew up during his presidency, I am ever grateful that Jimmy Carter showed us the way. A way forward for America that is just and fair, and takes care of each other. A way for a human being to serve other people as completely and vigorously as he did. I am not sure we’ll ever see another Jimmy Carter in my lifetime. But for our sake, I desperately hope that we do,” said Attorney General Tong.

