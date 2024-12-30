Press Releases

12/29/2024

Attorney General Tong Statement on the Death of Former President Jimmy Carter

(Hartford, CT)— Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement on the death of Former President Jimmy Carter:

“President Carter leaves us just when we need his spirit more than ever. But as an American, and a kid who grew up during his presidency, I am ever grateful that Jimmy Carter showed us the way. A way forward for America that is just and fair, and takes care of each other. A way for a human being to serve other people as completely and vigorously as he did. I am not sure we’ll ever see another Jimmy Carter in my lifetime. But for our sake, I desperately hope that we do,” said Attorney General Tong.

