Williston Barracks/1st Deg Agg Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1009223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Quealy, Trooper Silva, Trooper Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: December 29, 2024, at 1230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Higbee Road

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief





ACCUSED: Christopher Carpentier

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 29, 2024, at approximately 1230 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Higbee Road in the Town of Charlotte. Subsequent investigation determined that Christopher Carpentier (37) of Charlotte, VT committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by attempting to cause bodily harm to a household member while armed with a deadly weapon. Carpentier was found to be in violation of his court ordered conditions of release by consuming alcohol and being at the residence. Additionally, Carpentier caused damaged to the property and interfered with the victim's ability to contact the State Police.





Carpentier was later located by Troopers in South Burlington, where he was taken into custody without incident. Carpentier was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Carpentier was later ordered held on $3,000 bail and lodged at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility. Carpentier is scheduled for arraignment at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on December 30, 2024, at 0830 hours.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/24 at 0830

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: NWRCF

BAIL: $3,000





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







