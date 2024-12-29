Williston Barracks/1st Deg Agg Domestic
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1009223
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Quealy, Trooper Silva, Trooper Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 29, 2024, at 1230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Higbee Road
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Christopher Carpentier
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 29, 2024, at approximately 1230 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Higbee Road in the Town of Charlotte. Subsequent investigation determined that Christopher Carpentier (37) of Charlotte, VT committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by attempting to cause bodily harm to a household member while armed with a deadly weapon. Carpentier was found to be in violation of his court ordered conditions of release by consuming alcohol and being at the residence. Additionally, Carpentier caused damaged to the property and interfered with the victim's ability to contact the State Police.
Carpentier was later located by Troopers in South Burlington, where he was taken into custody without incident. Carpentier was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Carpentier was later ordered held on $3,000 bail and lodged at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility. Carpentier is scheduled for arraignment at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on December 30, 2024, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/24 at 0830
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: NWRCF
BAIL: $3,000
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111
