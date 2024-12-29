Submit Release
News Search

There were 89 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,737 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/1st Deg Agg Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1009223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Quealy, Trooper Silva, Trooper Mihaljevic                          

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: December 29, 2024, at 1230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Higbee Road

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief


ACCUSED: Christopher Carpentier                                                

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 29, 2024, at approximately 1230 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Higbee Road in the Town of Charlotte. Subsequent investigation determined that Christopher Carpentier (37) of Charlotte, VT committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by attempting to cause bodily harm to a household member while armed with a deadly weapon. Carpentier was found to be in violation of his court ordered conditions of release by consuming alcohol and being at the residence. Additionally, Carpentier caused damaged to the property and interfered with the victim's ability to contact the State Police.


Carpentier was later located by Troopers in South Burlington, where he was taken into custody without incident. Carpentier was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Carpentier was later ordered held on $3,000 bail and lodged at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility. Carpentier is scheduled for arraignment at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on December 30, 2024, at 0830 hours.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/24 at 0830            

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: NWRCF    

BAIL: $3,000


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.




Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Williston Barracks/1st Deg Agg Domestic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more