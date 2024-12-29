Maury Blackman Advocates for Urgent H-1B Visa Reform to Strengthen America’s Innovation Economy

Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor calls for bipartisan action to retain global talent and secure U.S. leadership in innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maury Blackman, a seasoned entrepreneur and advocate for high-growth technology ecosystems, has released a compelling article urging U.S. policymakers to reform the H-1B visa program. Blackman, who has led transformative companies in the civic-tech and market intelligence sectors, warns that America’s ability to compete globally is at risk without a strategic overhaul of its skilled immigration policies.In his article, Why Reforming the H-1B Visa Program Is Critical for America’s Future , Blackman highlights the critical role skilled immigrants play in fueling America’s innovation economy. He draws from personal experience, recounting how his own business was significantly impacted when an engineer with advanced degrees from MIT and Stanford had to leave the country due to visa restrictions.“Every year, we educate the best and brightest minds from around the world at our top universities, only to send them packing when they’re ready to contribute to our economy,” Blackman writes. “This isn’t just bad policy—it’s economic malpractice.”The article underscores the urgent need to reform the H-1B visa program, including eliminating arbitrary caps, replacing the lottery system with a merit-based approach, and providing a clear pathway to permanent residency for individuals with advanced technical degrees. Blackman emphasizes that skilled immigrants don’t just fill jobs—they create them, launching businesses and driving technological breakthroughs that benefit the broader economy.“Skilled immigration is not just about fairness to immigrants—it’s about securing America’s future,” Blackman says. “If someone graduates from a top university with a Ph.D. in artificial intelligence or biotechnology, we should be doing everything in our power to keep them here, not send them home to compete against us.”Blackman also calls for bipartisan cooperation on this issue, noting that H-1B visa reform is a rare opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to come together for the good of the country.“This is one area where I hope Democrats and the Trump administration can work together,” he adds. “It would be a huge win for our economy, our innovation leadership, and our future as a global powerhouse.”As a respected voice in the tech and investment communities, Blackman’s advocacy for H-1B reform is expected to resonate with industry leaders, policymakers, and anyone invested in America’s economic growth.About Maury BlackmanMaury Blackman has led high-growth technology companies for more than 25 years, including as CEO of Accela and Premise Data. Recognized as a Northern California Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, Blackman is an active investor and advisor to technology firms and the managing director of Pierpoint Ventures.For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

