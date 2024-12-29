Submit Release
News Search

There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,729 in the last 365 days.

Jackson Man Charged After False Online Posts Cause Community Panic

GIBSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Jackson man after he posted false information on social media, which caused panic in the community.

On December 27th, at the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI agents began investigating allegations of threatening social media posts on the Facebook pages “Gibson County TN Crime Watch and West Tennessee Crime Watchers.” During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the details of the social media posts were unfounded and traced the postings to the page administrator, Carson Lane Pledge (DOB: 4/3/04).

Saturday, agents obtained an arrest warrant charging Pledge with False Reports – Emergency, Bomb, Fire. Pledge was booked into the Gibson County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jackson Man Charged After False Online Posts Cause Community Panic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more