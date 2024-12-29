Jackson Man Charged After False Online Posts Cause Community Panic

GIBSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Jackson man after he posted false information on social media, which caused panic in the community.

On December 27th, at the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI agents began investigating allegations of threatening social media posts on the Facebook pages “Gibson County TN Crime Watch and West Tennessee Crime Watchers.” During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the details of the social media posts were unfounded and traced the postings to the page administrator, Carson Lane Pledge (DOB: 4/3/04).

Saturday, agents obtained an arrest warrant charging Pledge with False Reports – Emergency, Bomb, Fire. Pledge was booked into the Gibson County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.