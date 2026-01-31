TBI Special Agents Investigating Mount Juliet Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a homicide, an attempted homicide, and an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Mount Juliet.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Mount Juliet Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Saundersville Road after receiving information about a person threatening others. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers found the man believed to have fired the shots and contained him to a specific area. For reasons still under investigation, the subject fired at officers shortly before 1:00 on Saturday morning. Multiple officers returned fire striking the subject. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Upon searching the area officers found a second victim that had been shot by the subject. That person was also pronounced dead at the scene. None of the officers involved were injured.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

