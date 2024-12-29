Royalton Barracks / Poss. of Crack Cocaine and Poss. of Fentanyl

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2006493

TROOPER: Sgt. Austin Soule

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12-29-24 at 0023 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 107, Bethel, VT

VIOLATIONS: Possession of Fentanyl and Possession of Crack Cocaine

ACCUSED: Tyler Taitague

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 107 in the town of Royalton. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Tyler Taitague (32) of Bethel, VT.

During the investigation, Taitague was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl. Taitague was transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing and was cited to appear in the Windsor County (Woodstock) Superior Court on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 0830 hours for the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-11-25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County (at Woodstock Court)

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Austin Soule

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

Tel: 802-234-9933

Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov