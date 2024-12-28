New in 2025: Building more homes, faster

🏘️ Building more homes, faster

Here are just some of the laws taking effect in 2025 that will create more housing for all Californians:



More housing in more communities: SB 1037 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) cracks down on local governments that block or delay approved housing, imposing penalties up to $50,000 per month — funds that go right back into supporting affordable housing in those same areas. Meanwhile, AB 3093 by Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) updates the rules so cities and counties must plan for everyone’s housing needs — especially folks at the lowest income levels — so that all Californians can have a place to live.

Expanding emergency shelter options: SB 1395 by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) makes it easier to develop and operate interim housing, including emergency shelters and navigation centers. These facilities provide more than a place to stay – they connect people with housing assistance, health care, and other services to help them get back on their feet.

Expanding farmworker housing: Every day, California’s farmworkers put food on tables of residents across the state, yet many struggle to find homes near the fields where they work. AB 3035 by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) makes it easier to build new farmworker housing in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz Counties, helping agricultural workers live closer to their jobs and spend more time with their families.

🏠 Why it matters: By streamlining processes and holding local governments accountable, these changes will create more housing available for Californians across all income levels.

Additional new laws

The legislation adds to California’s ongoing efforts to address the decades-long housing and homelessness crisis and create foundational changes that will build strong communities now and in the future. Click here for a larger list of new laws that strengthen California’s comprehensive effort to streamline housing production, address homelessness, and hold localities accountable to state housing law.