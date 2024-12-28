Berlin Barracks \ Aggravated Assault and Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A3008376

TROOPER: Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/28/2023 at 1021 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Christopher Wood

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the State Police responded to a family disturbance call on Chelsea Road in Williamstown. Subsequent investigation indicated Christopher Wood assaulted a family member and violated court ordered conditions of release. Wood also had an active arrest warrant from a different case. Wood had fled the scene, but Troopers located him hiding under the floor of an adjacent barn. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. He was then transported to the Northeast Correctional Facility and held on $60,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/30/24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL: $60,000

MUG SHOT: Attached