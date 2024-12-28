CBP officers intercept three monkeys at Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted three live monkeys in a vehicle in a single enforcement action.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant as they perform their duties to keep our borders secure and their diligence led them to the discovery of three live monkeys,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “We remain committed to preventing the exploitation of protected animals and the spread of animal diseases.”

The incident occurred on Dec. 22, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 48-year-old male United States citizen attempted entry into the United States in a 2020 Mitsubishi. CBP officers referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection. In secondary, CBP officers discovered three live monkeys hidden inside the vehicle.

HSI initiated a criminal investigation, seized the vehicle, and arrested the driver. The monkeys were turned over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife and will be housed at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.

Some monkeys are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Their importation is regulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Ultimately, monkeys are prohibited from importation as pets.

On the border at land, air, and sea-based ports of entry, including Laredo, CBP officers and agriculture specialists continue to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission by excluding harmful pests and diseases from becoming established in the United States. Read more about CBP’s agriculture mission.

