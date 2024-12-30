Beaufort Film Society Announces Official Selections for the 19th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival

Beaufort International Film Festival 2025 Welcome to Beaufort Center for the Arts

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beaufort Film Society announced today the Official Selections for the 2025 Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), which takes place Feb. 18-23, 2025 in Beaufort, S.C. Judges selected 54 films and 5 screenplays from over 500 submissions from 33 countries. The Official Selections span the genres of feature films, documentaries, short films, student films, animation and screenplays.

BIFF 2025 OFFICIAL SELECTIONS

FEATURES

Bound

Directed by Isaac Hirotsu Woofter, New York, NY

One Must Wash Eyes

Directed by Sepideh Yadegar, Vancouver, British Columbia

Seance

Directed by Vivian Kerr, Los Angeles, CA

Silent Life: The Story of the Lady In Black

Directed by Vladislav Alex Kozlov, Los Angeles, CA

Where Were You

Directed by Phillip Abraham, Altadena, CA

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

Echos of Loss: Eight Days In Israel

Directed by Rob Mor, Los Angeles, CA

Marcella

Directed by Peter Miller, New York, NY

Segal

Directed by Vernon Alfredo Davidson and Ryan Krayser, Calabasas, CA

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

1001 Cuts

Directed by Sarah M. Temkin, Washington, DC

Breakfast in Beaufort: Journeys Through Time

Directed by Ray Smith, Blythewood, SC

I'm Still Here

Directed by Stephen Stinson and Sam Miller, Birmingham, AL

The Greatest Guy You Never Knew

Directed by Brian Russell, Fairfield, CT

Tides of Change

Directed by Justin Wheelon, Aiken, SC

Wakanyeja Kin Wana Ku Pi (The Children Are Coming Home)

Directed by Andy Wakeman, Beaufort, SC

ANIMATION

112 Steps

Directed by James Sidletsky and Bryanna C. Cantrell, Beaufort SC (University of South Carolina Beaufort)

Indefinitely

Directed by Aloha Lee, Los Angeles, CA (University of Southern California)

Gleam

Directed by Anna Palmate, Cary, NC (Pratt Institute)

Love Photosynthesis

Directed by Alisa Zolonz, Kiev, Ukraine

There Can Only Be One

Directed by Britney Fan, Palo Alto, CA (University of Southern California)

STUDENT FILM

Belly of the Beast

Directed by Mary Louise Renegar, Winston-Salem, NC (University of North Carolina School of the Arts)

Jupiter

Directed by Amanda Mickwee, New York, NY (NYU Tisch)

Living On the Edge

Directed by Jishnu Nandanan, London, United Kingdom (Goldsmiths, University of London)

Lollie

Directed by Agnes Shinozaki, Los Angeles, CA (NY Film Academy)

Two Breaths

Directed by Kateryna Kurganska, West Hollywood, CA (University of Southern California)

DUTY & HONOR

A Final Landing On Iwo Jima

Directed by Tim Gray, South Kingstown RI

BRCC Presents: The Siege at The Sanh

Directed by David Kniess, West Jordan, UT

Running Towards the Fire: A War Correspondent's Story

Directed by Bernard McCoy, Lincoln, NE

SHORT FILMS

4th Dementia

Directed by Ian Wexler, Brooklyn, NY

Bastard

Directed by Monica Arsenault and Isabella Jane Schiller, New York, NY

Burning the Old Man

Directed by Robert Kelly McAllister and Timothy McCracken, Denver, CO

Donor

Directed by Erin Doyle Cooper, Los Angeles, CA

Familiar

Directed by Rebecca Mlinek, Elizabeth City, NC

Five Thousand Stars

Directed by Paul Holbrook, Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom

Game Night

Directed by Rob Figueroa, Montclair, NJ

Heartless

Directed by Ann Allsopp, Denver CO

Higher Lows

Directed by Kent Belle, Richmond, VA

Inhale

Directed by Shannon Marie Sullivan, Brooklyn, NY

Involuntary

Directed by Dana E. White and Christopher Knoblock, Willoughby Hills, OH

Knead

Directed by Timothy Michael Cooper, Los Angeles, CA

Love Less Likely

Directed by David Liban, Centennial, CO

Lovesick

Directed by Alexander Saul, Charlottenlund, Denmark

Ms. Rossi 3: Ms. Rossi Meets the Mob

Directed by Pat Battistini, Santa Clarita, CA

My Friend Doubt

Directed by Mark Riccadonna, Ambler, PA

Neither Donkey Nor Horse

Directed by Robin Wang, Los Angeles, CA

On Paper

Directed by Arthur Helterbran Jr, Valley Village, CA

Silver Sizzle

Directed by Brian Russell, Fairfield, CT

Small Hours

Directed by Stacie Hirsch and Jack Hirsch, Santa Barbara, CA

Sixteen

Directed by Naomi Iwamoto, Los Angeles, CA

The Long Walk Home

Directed by Jeremy Folmer, New York, NY

The Rug

Directed by Sean Cisterna, Ontario, Canada

Wabi-Sabi

Directed by Josephine Green Zhang, Los Angeles, CA

What I Am

Directed by Jackie Oudney, Wheathampstead, Hertsfordshire, United Kingdom

SCREENPLAYS

Crossed

Written by Peter Herman, Wesley Chapel, FL

Heroes From Heaven: Battle Ground Earth

Written by D. Scott Glenn, Philadelphia, PA

Poster Girls

Written by Christina Capra, Charlotte, NC

Pretty Ugly

Written by Robbie Robertson, Columbia, SC

The Lost Treasure of the Mayans

Written by Julius Galacki

BEST COMEDY NOMINATIONS

4 Dementia (Short)

Donor (Short)

Heartless (Short)

Ms. Rossi 3: Ms. Rossi Meets the Mob (Short)

My Friend Doubt (Short)

Small Hours (Short)

Silver Sizzle (Short)

Wabi-Sabi (Short)

BEST ACTOR NOMINATIONS

Boyd Gaines, Silver Sizzle (Short)

Jack McGhee, Involuntary (Short)

Chris Pang, Neither Donkey Nor Horse (Short)

Jim Lau, Neither Donkey Nor Horse (Short)

Clint Ruben, Lovesick (Short)

Jilon VanOver, Seance (Feature)

BEST ACTRESS NOMINATIONS

Christine Bottomley, What I Am (Short)

Pegah Ghafoori, One Must Wash Eyes (Feature)

Alexandra Fay Sadeghian, Bound (Feature)

Jeanna Schweppe, My Friend Doubt (Short)

Shannon Marie Sullivan, Inhale (Short)

Scottie Thompson, Seance (Feature)

BEST DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS

Vivian Kerr, Seance (Feature)

Kateryna Kurganska, Two Breaths (Student)

Robin Wang, Neither Donkey Nor Horse (Short)

Isaac Hirotsu Woofter, Bound (Feature)

Sepedah Yadegar, One Must Wash Eyes (Feature)

BEST ENSEMBLE NOMINATIONS

Bound (Feature)

Game Night (Short)

Ms. Rossi 3: Ms. Rossi Meets the Mob (Short)

Neither Donkey Nor Horse (Short)

Seance (Feature)

Silver Sizzle (Short)

BEST SCORE NOMINATIONS

Belly of the Beast, Lucia Moreno & Flint Steppenrock (Student)

Bound, Ethan James Startzman (Feature)

Game Night, Louis Robert King (Short)

Neither Donkey Nor Horse, Brandon Jung, Nathan Wang (Short)

Seance, Eric Elterman, Alon Peretz and Arturo Rodriguez (Feature)

Silent Life: The Story of the Lady in Black, Greg Dombrowski (Feature)

For more information about the 19th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival, visit beaufortfilmfestival.com.

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization, dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.

