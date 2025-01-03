Preserving the Legacy: Help Archive the Voices of Jazz Musicians through Indiegogo Campaign

David Schroeder Lenny White Mercedes Ellington Interview

Each interview is a window into the soul of the artist. These musicians have not only transformed music but have also contributed to cultural dialogues that resonate beyond their art. ” — David Schroeder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Schroeder, a renowned jazz historian, author, and educator, is on a mission to archive the invaluable insights and stories of jazz musicians through his project, From the Minds of Jazz Musicians. With a new Indiegogo campaign , “Preserve the Legacy: Archive Jazz Musicians' Voices,” David aims to ensure that the rich history and creative journeys of these artists are preserved for future generations.The Importance of Archiving Jazz VoicesJazz music is more than just a genre; it is a living tapestry of culture, creativity, and innovation. As one of the most influential art forms, jazz has shaped musical landscapes across the globe. However, many of the voices behind this art are aging, and their stories risk being lost forever. David’s project seeks to capture these oral histories, offering a profound glimpse into the minds of jazz legends who have shaped the genre.Through his extensive interview series, David has engaged with some of the most iconic figures in jazz. His work includes the Artists' House Jazz Masterclass Series, the Barnes and Noble Jazz Interview Series, and the NYU Jazz Interview Series, amassing a treasure trove of insights from the genre’s pioneers. The interviews delve into the creative processes, personal struggles, and triumphs of these artists, making them invaluable resources for both aspiring musicians and jazz enthusiasts. David’s commitment to documenting these stories has resulted in over 65 selected artist conversations compiled into two volumes of his book, From the Minds of Jazz Musicians. Each conversation provides not only biographical sketches but also intimate revelations about the artists' lives and careers.Join the Indiegogo CampaignTo support this vital effort, David has launched an Indiegogo campaign aimed at raising funds to continue updating and maintaining this archive. Contributors to the campaign can enjoy exclusive perks while playing a crucial role in preserving the legacies of jazz greats. Donations are tax-deductible, and every contribution helps ensure that these voices are archived and shared for generations to come.To contribute and learn more about the campaign, visit: Indiegogo Campaign.A Call to ActionDavid invites everyone—music lovers, aspiring artists, and cultural advocates—to join him in this important mission. “Together, we can safeguard the living legacies of our cherished jazz icons,” he emphasizes. “Your support will help inspire future generations to embrace their creativity and push the boundaries of what’s possible in music.”For more information about the project and to explore the rich archive of videos and interviews, visit From the Minds of Jazz Musicians About David SchroederDavid Schroeder is a celebrated jazz historian and educator with decades of experience chronicling the genre. His work as a musician and composer has allowed him to collaborate with icons like Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. As a former Chair of NYU's Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions, he continues to nurture the next generation of jazz artists through innovative educational programs.

From The Minds of Jazz Musicians sample reel

