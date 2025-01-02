TANYA FASNACHT JOLLIFFE SELECTED AS TOP NUTRITIONIST OF THE YEAR

Tanya Fasnacht Jolliffe honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tanya Fasnacht Jolliffe, RDN, LD, CIMHP Founder of L I T Wellness Solutions, was recently selected as Top Nutritionist of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual awards gala next year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith two decades of experience in the industry, Tanya Fasnacht Jolliffe has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she is the Founder of LIT Wellness Solutions. LIT Wellness Solutions is a health and wellness consulting and coaching company dedicated to helping individuals IGNITE a harmonious connection between mind, body, and life. For companies, L I T Wellness Solutions focuses on IGNITING a healthier, safer, and more productive workforce by improving health outcomes through lifestyle-as-medicine strategies.Tanya is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Licensed Dietitian, and Certified Integrative Mental Health Professional specializing in wellness culture development and integrating lifestyle well-being practices with nutrition therapy to promote holistic health. Passionate about empowering people to live healthy, purposeful lives, she emphasizes using lifestyle as medicine to craft personalized solutions that enhance physical, mental, and emotional well-being. By blending nutrition with sustainable lifestyle strategies, Tanya helps individuals and organizations create environments that foster long-term health and vitality. Through her compassionate, evidence-based guidance, she supports individuals in achieving balance, vitality, and a sense of wholeness in all areas of life.Tanya's areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, business consulting, life coaching, public speaking, educational consulting, and non-profit consulting. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to each field, offering tailored solutions and guidance to help individuals and organizations thrive.Before embarking on her career path, Tanya earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Dietetics from Mount St. Joseph University. However, during her internship, her interest shifted toward clinical nutrition and nutrition therapy, sparking a lifelong passion for improving patient care through diet and lifestyle management. This pivotal experience laid the foundation for her dedication to using nutrition as a powerful tool for enhancing health and well-being.Throughout her illustrious career, Tanya has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Later this year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala this December as Top Nutritionist of the Year in Las Vegas. Tanya's other achievements include leading a federally certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and an Ohio-certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE). Her company has been honored with the IFAH 2021 Top 50 Healthcare Companies Award. In February 2023, CIO Women Magazine recognized Tanya as one of the "Most Inspiring Women Leaders to Watch Out for in 2023." In July 2023, she received the prestigious Health 2.0 Conference Visionaries Award.In addition to her successful career, Tanya is also the author of the 2019 Amazon new release, The Mindful Me Journey: A 40-Day Guided Journal Toward a Healthier Relationship with Food and Exercise, which has achieved international circulation. In 2021, she contributed as a guest author to another Amazon new release devotional, Living in Truth Mind, Body, Spirit: A Daily Devotional for Christian Women. These works reflect her commitment to helping individuals cultivate healthier relationships with food, exercise, and spiritual well-being.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Tanya Fasnacht Jolliffe for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Tanya is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Tanya attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she aims to inspire individuals and organizations to embrace food, body, and health freedom, fostering a culture of wellness that encourages personal growth and self-improvement.For more information please visit: litwellnesssolutions.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.