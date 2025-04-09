ROSEMARIE KAUPP SELECTED FOR THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD BY IAOTP

Rosemarie Kaupp honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosemarie Kaupp, Writer & Author of the “The Amberella Tales” a series of children’s books, and blogger for “May Your Laughter Live” a Blog for Bereaved Parents, was recently selected for The Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Rosemarie Kaupp will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaOriginally beginning her professional career in 1966 as a hospital nurse at UPenn Medicine. Then moving on to work for the City of Philadelphia as a public health/home care nurse. After this, she began working for the School District of Philadelphia as a school nurse. Finding that each nursing position built upon the other. Upon retirement she continued to work part time at a parochial school and then a suburban high school She officially retired in Decmber 2015. Her school nursing career spanned 38 years. Her entire nursing career spanned 46 years. She is especially proud of having worked with teen-agers for 30 years. With her professional experience and longevity of taking care of children, Rosemarie decided to pick up a pen and paper and write. She explains, “I really liked working with teen-agers, but in my heart, my writing voice was for younger children.”It was January of 2012 that Rosemarie wrote her first Children’s Book “Amberella in the City,” which is part of a series “The Amberella Tales” for children ages 5 to 9. The stories teach children the values of love and security, friends, belonging and acceptance. Her second book was published in May of 2013 “Amberella and Double Double Trouble.” According to Rosemarie, “Children enjoy being able to relate to the challenges they are experiencing in their own lives.” From her experience with children her entire professional life, it was second nature for her to write for them. She has a full grasp on what children like, what they don’t like and what they are looking for when they read.Rosemarie was inspired to write “The Amberella Tales” after losing her son Chris when he was only 23 years old. The character Chris in her books is based on her son and Amberella is based on her own dog, Amber. Rosemarie recalls loving to read to her son and she remembered how much he enjoyed it too. She said writing gave her a sense of connection to those good memories they shared together. It helped her grieve, but also helped her to move forward with a sense of peace at having memorialized Chris’ life in her book. Her second book is dedicated to her late husband, Fred, for whom she provided care during ten years of a chronic illness. He is also in her second book. She has also written several younger children’s picture books which she hopes to have published in the coming year.In April of 2013, Rosemarie started writing a blog for other parents who had lost their children at www.kidswritertoyou.blogspot.com She wanted to inspire parents, around the world, to navigate their journey of grief in order to find some measure of peace and productivity once again. Rosemarie gives positive encouragement, direction and empathy to these parents who are going through a very dark time in their lives. Rosemarie is currently writing a memoir about her nursing career feeling a dedication to nursing to do so.Rosemarie received her School Nurse Certification graduate credentials from Pennsylvania State University and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania. In August 1970 she started as a Public Health/Home Care Nurse for the City of Philadelphia offering home nursing, hospice services, mother-infant child services and communicable disease tracking. In September of 1978 she started as a Certified School Nurse for the School District of Philadelphia where she spent over 24 years of her professional career.She collaborated on special program and study for the District to identify and intervene with ninth grade students at risk for dropping out of school because of excessive absenteeism due to varied health and social reasons. Her other key responsibilities were state mandated health screening programs; health counseling with emphasis on self-advocacy, services for pregnant students, administering prescribed medication; emergency care for student and staff illness and injury, management of students with chronic health problems and parent counseling and advocacy.Rosemarie has always worked in underserved communities and with minorities and immigrant students from all over the world.Throughout her career, Rosemarie has received awards, accolades and have been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. Most recently she was chosen for a feature in the first edition of International Best Seller, Top 50 Fearless Leaders by IAOTP. In 2020 she was awarded Top Children’s Author of the Decade and in 2019 she was featured on the famous Reuters Building in Times Square, NYC and was honored in Las Vegas for the Empowered Woman of the Year Award by IAOTP. In 2018 she graced the front cover in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and for 2017 selected as Top Children’s Author of the Year. She has been selected as a VIP member for the National Association of Professional Women. She was also named “Pinnacle Professional of the Year” with Continental Who’s Who. This year she will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection of The Lifetime Achievement Award.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami stated, “Choosing Rosemarie for this award was a simple decision for our panel to make. Rosemarie writes inclusive and informative books for children and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of children and teens. Her focus on supporting grieving parents is admirable and is what makes her exceptional. We felt she is deserving of this honor for Lifetime Achievement and we are looking forward to celebrating her success at this year's Annual Awards Gala.”Looking back, Rosemarie attributes her success to being second generation from poor Italian immigrant grandparents who believed in the American dream, a strong work ethic and education for their children and grandchildren. From there, Rosemarie went on to get an Ivy League degree, loving nursing, children and writing. She is grateful for the excellent education she received from dedicated nuns and attributes her ability to write to them.Rosemarie hopes her memoir will give the public a greater understanding of what nurses do professionally and how their careers affect both patients and themselves She is also an avid jewelry designer and creator.For more information on Rosemarie please visit: www.rosemariekauppauthor.com Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbIk6blG5hQ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization who handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More Information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

