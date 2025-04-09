Michael Vlad Selected as Top CEO of the Year in Hospitality and Nonprofit by IAOTP

Michael Vlad honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Vlad, Chief Executive Officer at The Michael Vlad and Associates, was recently selected as Top CEO of the Year in Hospitality and Nonprofit for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of experience in hospitality business and nonprofit sectors, Mr. Vlad has certainly proven himself an expert in his industry. Mr. Vlad has successfully led high-end organizations while driving strategic impact, fundraising success, and organizational growth. For the past 12 years, as CEO and General Manager of a nonprofit private club, The Argyle Club, he oversaw all aspects of operations, from financial strategy to member engagement, ensuring an exceptional experience while supporting a philanthropic mission. Under his leadership, the organization raised over $3 million annually to benefit biomedical medical research and the fight against infectious diseases. He recently became CEO of The Michael Vlad and Associates.Mr. Vlad leads with the belief that excellence is achieved through empowerment, innovation, and integrity. He is passionate about fostering a strong organizational culture where teams are inspired to excel, think creatively, and embrace continuous growth and he believes that a culturally diverse and inclusive workforce is essential to long-term sustainability and success. In addition, he actively champions initiatives that cultivate talent, drive engagement, and enhance operational excellence.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to hospitality and non-profit finance, board engagement and governance, executive management, marketing and strategy, financial analysis, fundraising campaign, and strategic planning.Prior to his career, Mr. Vlad earned his Master’s degree in Hospitality Management from Cornell University and executive education through the CEO Program at UC Berkeley, Hass Business School. Mr. Vlad will be receiving his Professional Doctorate in Luxury Hospitality and Brand Strategy from the European International University – Paris on 17th July 2025.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Vlad has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he will also be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Mr. Vlad will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection as Top CEO of the Year in Hospitality and Nonprofit.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Vlad for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Vlad attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to empower people going into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-vlad-acnp-344b7718/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

