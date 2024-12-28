Auxein Received remarkable response at WIROC 2024 for Its Innovative Orthopaedic Solutions

Division of Auxein Institute For Surgeons(DAIS) in association with Bombay Orthopaedic Society hosted a "Hands-On Workshop" on Meniscus Repair during WIROC 2024

MUMBAI, MUMBAI, INDIA, December 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auxein, a global leader in orthopaedic solutions, received an overwhelmed response during its participation in WIROC 2024, which took place at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Mumbai. WIROC 2024, the 59th Annual Conference of the Bombay Orthopaedic Society, was a conference for orthopaedic experts, thought leaders, and practitioners to exchange ideas and knowledge. The conference was held at the JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar in Andheri, Mumbai. The theme for the conference is "Pioneering Progress, Honouring Legacy".

Division of Auxein Institute For Surgeons (DAIS) in association with Bombay Orthopaedic Society hosted a "Hands-On Workshop" on Meniscus Repair during WIROC 2024. Renowned faculty members like Dr. Pardip Namade, Dr. Saikat Jena, Dr. Nikhil Agrawal, and Dr. Mohit Kukreja led the workshop, providing orthopedic specialists with education and practical training on meniscus repair techniques. Participants utilized meniscal repair products and arthroscopic instruments on a phantom knee model to refine their surgical skills. This workshop aimed to enhance the quality of meniscus repair procedures and improve patient outcomes.

Auxein's booth was buzzing with activity as the company showcased its latest innovations in orthopaedic solutions. The company received a tremendous response from thousands of Orthopedic Surgeons, Physicians, Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Professors, Healthcare Administrators, Government Officials, etc., all eager to explore Auxein’s diverse range of products designed to improve patient outcomes and streamline surgical procedures.

Mr. Rahul Luthra, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at Auxein, shared his excitement:

“We are absolutely delighted with the incredible turnout at WIROC 2024. The overwhelming interest in our products is a testament to the global recognition of Auxein’s commitment to advancing orthopaedic solutions. Our engagement with professionals from all over the world reaffirmed our mission to provide innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers alike."

In addition to its successful showcase at WIROC 2024, Auxein proudly highlighted several major milestones that further solidified its leadership in the global orthopaedic market. Auxein strengthened its leadership in global orthopaedic solutions by becoming Asia’s first orthopaedic implant manufacturing organization to achieve EU-MDR Certification for trauma plating, screws, and nailing systems. This milestone underscores Auxein’s dedication to delivering world-class medical technology that meets the highest global standards. This certification ensures that Auxein's trauma orthopaedic solutions meet the stringent safety and quality requirements for the European market.

At WIROC 2024, Auxein unveiled an era of advanced orthopaedic solutions, tailored to meet the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and accelerated recovery times. The innovative range of customized implants offers unparalleled compatibility and reduced post-operative complications, setting new benchmarks in patient care.

Auxein’s groundbreaking achievements and robust product portfolio have earned it widespread acclaim within the orthopedic community. WIROC 2024 further cemented Auxein’s position as a global leader in orthopaedic innovation

About Auxein: Auxein is dedicated to advancing medical technology through innovative Orthopedic and Arthroscopy solutions, committed to improving patient outcomes worldwide. We deliver excellence through cutting-edge research, superior manufacturing, and a deep understanding of healthcare needs.

250+ CNC, VMC, and Sliding Head Machines | 500+ Employees | 20+ Million Patients Cared For | 200+ FDA-Approved Products | 3000+ Products | Asia’s First to Achieve EU-MDR Certification

For more information about Auxein please visit: https://www.auxein.com/

For more information about DAIS Academy, please visit: https://www.dais.academy/

Media Contact: Ms. Neeti Mathur, Head- Corporate Communication & Public Relations | +91 7419770140 | n.mathur@auxein.com

