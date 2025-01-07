ANY.RUN's Q4 Malware Trends Report Reveals Rising Threats and Evolving Cybersecurity Challenges

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading interactive malware analysis platform, has released its highly anticipated Malware Trends Report for Q4 2024, offering in-depth insights into the latest developments in the cybersecurity landscape. The report covers key trends such as the rise of advanced malware strains, emerging attack vectors, and the evolving tactics used by cybercriminals, providing a comprehensive overview of the most pressing cybersecurity challenges businesses face today.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐐𝟒 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Interactive analysis sessions: ANY.RUN users engaged in 1,151,901 public analysis sessions in Q4, a 5.6% increase from Q3. 22.6% of sessions were flagged as malicious, and 6.2% as suspicious, highlighting the rise in cyber threats.

· 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗲𝘀: Stealers led the threat landscape with 25,341 detections. Loaders and RATs remained common, while adware (1,666 detections) emerged in the top ten.

· 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀: Stealc saw a significant rise of 136.3%, from 2,030 detections in Q3 to 4,790 in Q4. Lumma remained the most detected family with

6,982 detections.

· 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆: Phishing-related tasks rose significantly to 82,684, with Storm1747 being the most active group.

· 𝗘𝘃𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀: Attackers continued using PowerShell, Windows Command Shell, and various evasion techniques like virtualization and sandbox bypassing.

· 𝗧𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀, 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 (𝗧𝗧𝗣𝘀): PowerShell and Windows Command Shell remained the top techniques, followed by spearphishing and scheduled tasks, reflecting evolving adversary methods.

For more detailed insights and the full report, visit the ANY.RUN blog.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲

This report is an important resource for cybersecurity professionals, businesses, and threat analysts looking to stay ahead of emerging threats in 2025. By analyzing trends in malware activity, phishing campaigns, and evolving attack techniques, organizations can enhance their security strategies and better prepare for the challenges ahead.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is an advanced interactive malware analysis platform designed to empower cybersecurity professionals with real-time insights into emerging threats. Offering tools like a dynamic malware sandbox and Threat Intelligence (TI) lookup, ANY.RUN allows users to analyze suspicious files and URLs, identify malware behavior, and track cybercriminal activity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.