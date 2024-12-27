California gets a new, and much weaker, lemon law

Starting January 1, 2025, California's "lemon law," which protects buyers of defective vehicles, will undergo changes that could confuse car buyers, especially those with faulty new or used cars. The law has long allowed consumers to get a replacement or refund for a defective car. However, a new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom this year will make it harder for consumers to take legal action, with shorter time frames and fewer rebates for defective cars.

