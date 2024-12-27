‘Conscious Disregard,’ ‘Reckless Indifference’ Are Distinctive Concepts, C.A.’s Majority Declares

Three justices in Div. Eight of the Court of Appeal for this district were in agreement, in opinions filed yesterday, that resentencing was properly denied to a man who participated in the fatal beating of a member of a rival gang, but Justice John Shepard Wiley Jr., in a concurring opinion, maintained that his colleagues used two phrases as if they had discrete meanings when, as a practical matter, there’s no difference between them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.