C.A. Won’t Decide Whether ‘Necessity’ Defense in Escape Case Applies to Protection of Third Party

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal—faced with the question of whether “necessity” is a defense to a charge of escape from custody by a felon when the motivating circumstance is to save a third party from harm—yesterday answered that it might be, but a definitive answer would have to await a case with a stronger need to provide protection than presented by the appellant.

