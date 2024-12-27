Submit Release
Historic courthouse museum in Merced County to undergo renovation, preserving its legacy

The work to maintain the building’s structural integrity and restore the deteriorating exterior of the building will be funded by $2 million in federal money, along with $1 million from the Merced County Board of Supervisors, $50,000 from the Merced County Historical Society and $500,000 from the California Natural Resources Agency.

