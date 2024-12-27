Public invited to forest planning open house in the Bulkley Valley

CANADA, December 27 - People in the Bulkley Valley are invited for involvement in the development of the Bulkley-Morice Forest Landscape Plan (FLP).

“What excites me about forest landscape plans is they provide the opportunity to bring community together,” said Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests. “To the residents in the Bulkey and Morice areas, this is your opportunity to help shape the future of forests in our province.”

The FLP is being co-developed with First Nations, with input from communities, subject-matter experts and forest licensees. Three in-person open-house engagement sessions are planned so people can learn more about forest landscape planning and comment on the development of the Bulkley-Morice FLP.

Sessions are scheduled for:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location:

Granisle Senior Centre

Chapman Street

Granisle

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location:

Houston Community Hall

2302 Butler Ave.

Houston

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location:

Smithers Old Church

3704 1 Ave.

Smithers

FLPs are a new approach to forest stewardship that establish clear direction for the management of old-growth forests, biodiversity, ecosystem health, climate change, watershed health, wildfire risk and other forest-related values. They are developed in full partnership with First Nations.

The Bulkley-Morice FLP includes the participation of several First Nations, including the Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Gitxsan Nation, Lake Babine Nation, Witset First Nation, the Office of Wet’suwet’en and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation. The goal is to create a plan that will:

manage the values placed on forest ecosystems by First Nations;

support the protection and conservation of the environment;

support production and supply of timber in the forest landscape area;

manage the values placed on ecosystems by local communities; and

prevent, mitigate and adapt to impacts caused by significant disturbances to forests and forest health.

Learn More:

For information about the Bulkley-Morice FLP, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/managing-our-forest-resources/forest-landscape-plans/bulkley-morice-flp

To learn about sustainable forest stewardship and forest landscape plans in B.C., visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/managing-our-forest-resources/forest-landscape-plans