Governor Newsom bolsters public safety in 2025 with new laws and more enforcement, extends CHP Bay Area operations

New record-breaking results from the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force

The CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force, established in 2019 and expanded by Governor Newsom’s administration in 2021, has been a cornerstone of the state’s fight against organized retail theft. Since its inception, the task force has recovered more than $51.3 million in stolen property, with activity significantly increasing following its 2021 expansion as part of the Governor’s Real Public Safety Plan.

Today the Governor announced that the task force has achieved record-breaking results in 2024, surpassing 2023 totals in just 11 months. By November, the task force recovered over $13 million in stolen goods, arrested approximately 1,406 suspects, and conducted 777 investigations. The momentum continued into December, with the CHP leading a statewide holiday blitz targeting retail theft from San Diego to the Bay Area. Collaborating with nine local law enforcement agencies and 56 retailers, the operation resulted in 117 arrests and felony charges ranging from petty theft to grand theft, organized retail crime, auto theft, and illegal firearm possession ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Increasing law enforcement in the Bay Area

Governor Newsom today is extending state law enforcement support in the East Bay, announcing that officers will continue to conduct surge operations for an additional month.

CHP’s support in Oakland began in February 2024, and in July 2024 Governor Newsom announced an additional surge, quadrupling the number of shifts CHP officers worked in the region. This is in addition to the installation of 480 Flock cameras in Oakland and the East Bay, which includes 190 on state highways and 290 in the city of Oakland. The cameras have aided law enforcement in dozens of investigations and in November, led to the arrest of two wanted freeway shooting suspects in Oakland. In addition to law enforcement support, Governor Newsom provided prosecutorial support from the California National Guard and partnered with the California Attorney General’s Office.

Local law enforcement reports that the state’s support has led to improvements in the city’s crime rates and reporting, but challenges persist due to ineffective local policies, particularly extreme local policies that limit law enforcement’s ability to pursue suspected felons.

The Governor has also directed the CHP in recent months to expand its collaborative efforts in Vallejo, working closely with the Vallejo Police Department to enhance public safety. By focusing on areas of mutual concern, the CHP is helping to bolster police presence. Units from the CHP’s Solano Area office are being directed to support city streets when available, reinforcing local efforts. Additionally, the CHP is coordinating with the Vallejo Police Department to provide assistance for upcoming operations and surges, ensuring a stronger, united approach to keeping the community safe.

While these efforts have led to improved public safety, Vallejo’s current staffing challenges present a broader local governance issue, with the need for assistance extending well beyond routine measures. Cities unable to provide police services typically rely on contractual agreements with county sheriffs. This approach has been successfully implemented across the state, including with more than a dozen jurisdictions in Orange County, offering a proven model for addressing critical public safety needs and gaps.

New laws will make a big difference

California is starting 2025 with new public safety laws that take a smart, strategic approach and build on the state’s work to address crime. This year, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan effort to crack down on property and retail crime in modern California history: AB 1779, AB 1802, AB 1960, AB 1972, AB 2943, AB 3209, SB 905, SB 982, SB 1144, SB 1242, SB 1416. The laws enacted by the Governor build on the state’s robust record of public safety efforts and funding by:

✅ Cracking down on the theft and sale of stolen items with stricter penalties for individuals involved in retail and property theft, sentencing enhancements for large-scale operations, and new crimes imposing enhanced felony charges.

✅ Increasing enforcement and prosecutions to ensure police can arrest retail theft suspects with probable cause — even if they didn’t witness a crime in progress.

✅ Combining values to meet felony thresholds by permitting the aggregation of stolen goods, enabling prosecutors to combine the value of multiple stolen items — even across different victims and counties — to help meet the threshold for felony grand theft.

✅ Targeting smash-and-grabs with new penalties for criminals who damage businesses and property in the course of theft.

✅ Fighting car break-ins and theft by adding new and increased penalties for possession of items stolen from a vehicle with intent to resell, and allows prosecution of automotive property thefts, regardless of whether the vehicle was locked.

✅ Strengthening existing effective statewide efforts by maintaining important organized retail crime statutes and task forces to protect communities, including the CHP Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

✅ Creating stricter penalties for sideshow participants, including expanded vehicle impoundment.

Protecting local communities

This year, the CHP launched operations throughout the state, targeting regional hot spots and areas of public safety concern. These operations put a stop to organized criminal behavior, gun violence, gang activity, fentanyl and other illegal drugs, and sideshows and street racing in Oakland, San Francisco, Bakersfield, and San Bernardino. Together, these collaborative efforts with local law enforcement have led to more than 4,000 arrests, over 3,500 stolen vehicles recovered, and hundreds of illegal firearms seized.