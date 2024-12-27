Vertical Momentum Podcast Surpasses 2.5 Million Downloads

Richard Kaufman Vertical Momentum Podcast

Legally Blind Veteran Richard Kaufman Inspires Millions Through Stories of Positivity, Love, and Resilience

Vertical Momentum isn’t just a podcast—it’s a beacon of hope for those who need it most.” — Richard Kaufman, Vertical Momentum Creator and Host

ARLINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical Momentum, the acclaimed podcast founded by legally blind Army veteran Richard Kaufman, is thrilled to announce a major milestone: 2.5 million downloads.This achievement underscores the podcast’s mission to empower individuals to rise above adversity and thrive in business and life through powerful stories of positivity, love, and resilience.Richard Kaufman’s journey from hardship to hope is the cornerstone of Vertical Momentum. Once a homeless drug addict living in his car, Kaufman rebuilt his life and dedicated himself to helping others do the same.“Every story we share proves that no matter how far you’ve fallen, you can rise again. I’m humbled and grateful for the incredible support from listeners and guests alike" said Kaufman.The podcast’s success is bolstered by its star-studded roster of prior guests, including Steve D. Sims, Sharon Lechter, and endorsements from legendary figures like Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), Randy Couture, Mick Foley, and Jake Roberts. Each guest and supporter has helped amplify the podcast’s mission to inspire and uplift.Listeners can tune in to Vertical Momentum and join the community dedicated to overcoming challenges and achieving success at www.verticalmomentumpodcast.com About Vertical MomentumVertical Momentum is a podcast committed to helping individuals rise above challenges and find success in business and life. Founded by Richard Kaufman, a legally blind Army veteran, the show features inspiring interviews with business leaders, veterans, and changemakers, while spreading messages of positivity, resilience, and love.About Richard KaufmanRichard Kaufman is a legally blind Army veteran, motivational speaker, and the founder of Vertical Momentum. After overcoming addiction and homelessness, Richard dedicated himself to inspiring others through stories of resilience and transformation. Based in North Arlington, NJ, Richard continues to empower audiences with his message of positivity and hope.Media Inquiries:To schedule an interview with Richard Kaufman or learn more about Vertical Momentum, please contact:Dr. Rob GarciaEmail: editor@shiftlifedesign.com

