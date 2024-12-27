Submit Release
Gov. Pillen to be Discharged from Hospital Today

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will be discharged today from Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he has received treatment for injuries resulting from a horse-riding accident. He will continue his recovery at the Governor’s Residence and plans to resume his office activities next week. 

Gov. Pillen and his family shared their profound gratitude for the care and support provided by the medical team and staff at Nebraska Medicine. They also appreciate the many well-wishes from Nebraskans and expressed their hope that everyone has a blessed and prosperous New Year.

