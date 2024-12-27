Texas Invests In Rural Communities In 2024

TEXAS, December 27 - December 27, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted groundbreaking projects and investments throughout 2024 to ensure all Texans have access to the critical programs and infrastructure needed to thrive anywhere in our state.



"Texas' greatest natural resource is our people," said Governor Abbott. "Our great state is stronger when we invest in our urban, suburban, and rural communities. This year, Texas invested billions of dollars to rural communities to increase access to healthcare, quality education, and financial assistance. A stronger rural Texas means a stronger, more resilient future for all Texans."



2024 HIGHLIGHTS OF TEXAS' RURAL INVESTMENTS:

Governor Abbott Announces $34 Million Behavioral Health Campus Project In Uvalde

In the spring, Governor Abbott announced a $34 million project to build a behavioral health campus in Uvalde dedicated to providing on-site care to children and adults experiencing mental health crises in 32 counties in the surrounding area.



“Our communities—urban and rural—are stronger when Texans are safe and healthy, and the State of Texas continues working to expand access to critical mental health resources to ensure Texans in every community get the support they need,” said Governor Abbott. "This new behavioral health campus will provide Texans experiencing a mental health crisis with access to mental health professionals and around-the-clock treatment to address their needs. I thank my partners in the Texas Legislature and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for their continued work to increase critical access to both crisis and preventative mental health care services across our great state."



The new behavioral health campus is expected to open in summer 2025. The facility will feature a 16-bed crisis unit for adults, including 10 crisis residential beds and six extended observation unit (EOU) beds. A dedicated youth wing will feature a 16-bed crisis unit for children and adolescents, including 12 crisis residential beds and four EOU beds.



The regional behavioral health care campus will focus on providing crisis stabilization to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis and act as a designated 24/7 diversion center, accepting walk-ins and drop-offs from law enforcement.



For more information on mental health and crisis resources, visit MentalHealthTX.org.



Learn more about the behavioral health campus project here.

Governor Abbott Announces Seven New State Hospital Projects

In June, Governor Abbott announced seven new state hospital projects to better serve people in need of inpatient psychiatric services across Texas. These projects will expand, renovate, and build new facilities in Amarillo, Lubbock, Terrell County, Wichita Falls, Harlingen, San Antonio, and El Paso.



"Texas continues working to increase access to critical behavioral health treatments for Texans in every corner of our state,” said Governor Abbott. "These new state hospital projects will help ensure that Texans experiencing a mental health issue have access to mental health professionals and high-quality treatments to address their needs."



The North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls will offer people in North Texas increased access to mental health professionals and high-quality treatments. The campus provides inpatient psychiatric services to adults, adolescents, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.



The new state hospital in Terrell is a step forward in Texas’ ongoing efforts to expand and modernize state facilities that offer behavioral health treatment to Texans. The new facility will include state-of-the-art therapeutic spaces that align with evidence-based treatment. Single-person rooms are designed to balance privacy and security for patients, and natural light throughout the facility will help promote recovery and healing. Patients will have access to common activity areas and outdoor courtyards to encourage social interaction.



These Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) projects are funded by $1.5 billion approved by the Governor and the Texas Legislature in 2023.



Learn more about the state hospital projects here.

Governor Abbott Announces Over $6.3 Million In Workforce Grants

Earlier this year, Governor Abbott announced that over $6.3 million in Texas Talent Connection grants were awarded to 20 innovative workforce skills training and job placement programs in communities across the state.



“Texas dominates the nation in job creation thanks to the strength of our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce,” said Governor Abbott. "I am proud to connect more Texans to the skills needed to advance in high-demand careers and more employers to Texans with the skills needed to expand their businesses."



Administered by the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism, the Texas Talent Connection grant program supports innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placement, increased wages, and improved job retention, as well as serve workforce populations with special needs.



View the full list of awarded grants here.

Governor Abbott Announces $3.3 Million In Grants For Rural Hospital Maternal Care Operations

In August, Governor Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) awarded $3.3 million in grant funding to improve maternal care in rural hospitals currently not providing labor and delivery services. Qualifying hospitals received a one-time payment of $35,000 to purchase neonatal equipment, supplies, and training for emergency labor and delivery services.



“Texas continues working to ensure that new mothers and families have access to quality healthcare services in every corner of our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “Expanding access to rural healthcare remains a top priority. With this $3.3 million in grants, hospitals will receive much needed financial assistance to purchase equipment and train healthcare personnel for emergency labor and delivery services to help Texas mothers."



The grant aims to improve maternal care operations related to neonatal preparation and readiness for emergency labor and deliveries.

Governor Abbott Announces Over $2.7 Million In Grants To Panhandle Veteran Service Organizations

In September, Governor Abbott announced 10 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $2.7 million were awarded to eight organizations in the Panhandle. As part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Grants Across Texas presentations, the funding provides services to more than 1,000 veterans and their families across 60 counties.



"Texas is forever indebted to the heroic men and women who sacrificed in service for our country," said Governor Abbott. "These Fund for Veterans Assistance grants will provide critical resources to our veterans and their families, clinical counseling, home modifications, and other essential programs."



The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.



In May, the Governor announced 181 grants totaling over $44 million to 161 organizations across Texas. It is projected to provide direct services to more than 42,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.



Read more about the Fund for Veterans Assistance grants here.

