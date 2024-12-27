NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT’S EVERY STEP MATTERS CAMPAIGN NEEDS YOUR HELP TO REACH $200,000 TARGET BY THE END OF 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Shoes That Fit’s Every Step Matters campaign needs your help to reach its $200,000 donation goal before the end of 2024. There is still time to make an impact. The Every Step Matters campaign runs until December 31st and is 70% on the way to its $200,000 goal. With your help, we can reach our goal.Give online at shoesthatfit.org/everystep to make a difference for a child today!Your donations will give children brand new shoes, allowing them to learn, play and thrive! More than 1,000 schools across the country have reached out to us expressing an urgent need for shoes for their students.“When kids don’t have shoes that fit them, they miss out on important steps in childhood - making it to school, going on field trips, joining a sports team for the first time. And for families facing poverty, affording shoes for growing feet is a huge challenge. We don’t want kids to miss crucial steps in childhood development. We want them to be able to play on the playground, make it to school, and play sports. And to do that, they need shoes that support them. Shoes that are comfortable. Shoes that allow them to play.” AMY FASS, CEO and Executive Director Shoes That Fit.1 in 7 kids in the US lives in poverty. What defines poverty? For a family of four - two adults, two kids - it’s $31,200 or below per year. Imagine how limiting it is to live on that budget. Affording rent, groceries, transportation and healthcare, it wouldn’t go far. Now imagine buying your growing children new shoes on that income. It’s nearly impossible!Together we can make sure they get the shoes they need to go to school and focus in class, undistracted by pain or embarrassment. And that they have shoes that encourage playing, running and jumping.Your unrestricted gift this season makes all the difference – between a child missing steps, feeling less than, and a child who is supported in all their steps forward, who feels proud of how they look, ready to take on the challenges of school, and who knows they are cared for and important.When you give, you are making a powerful statement to the kids: we care about you and your steps forward!ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 180,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.