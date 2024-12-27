Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc becomes Vendor in U.S. Government Publishing Office’s (GPO) Print Procurement Program

We design, create, print & publish a variety of books and paper products for businesses, governments, teams, schools, groups & individuals. Art and design services, including writing, editing and product creation. Private branded, promotional, custom, book design. Spiral, square back, perfect bound. Brochures, pamphlets, cards, notebooks and other paper products.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Government Publishing Office’s (GPO) print procurement program as reported by the official GPO website, awarded $469.2 million in contracts with private-sector printing companies across the country to meet the printing and publishing needs of Federal agencies in fiscal year 2024. This work represented more than 73,000 orders. Nearly 75 percent of all printing ordered by Federal agencies from GPO is performed by private sector firms working under contract with the Agency. GPO competitively awards contracts to approved print vendors each year. In fiscal 2024, GPO awarded jobs to vendors in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. GPO’s relationship with the private sector dates to the 1940s. This program provides significant economic opportunity for the printing industry and local economies.Founded in 1988, “Really Big Coloring Books® , Inc. is a member of the System for Award Management (SAM), of the U.S. Government for 20+ years. The company specialized in coloring books. During that time, we expanded into perfect-bound books, four-color storybooks, planners, notebooks, pamphlets, posters, greeting cards, musical products and other specialty paper items. The company is a member of the Library of Congress for books and musical products. Now as a GPO member we find many new opportunities for employees and staff in publishing; from art creation, to binding, printing and publishing to graphic and design work. Creativity is a key to success in our business. Access to the GPO print procurement program expands economic opportunities for staff and employees, while adding significant value to our local economy,” said Wayne Bell For decades members of Bell’s Southeast MO family owned and/or operated successful printing companies that won awards and printed jobs for the GPO. “As a teen my first part time job in a print plant was cutting rolls of carbon paper, and making boxes, and you better do it perfectly the first time,” said Bell. In the early 1980’s, is when I started making children’s books, and then came the internet, the world changed, and publishing continues to change today. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a constant reminder, nothing stays the same. Adaptation to the status quo should be like breathing, very natural, and you need smart, younger, educated and industry committed people to continue from year to year. What a wonderful world”, smiled Bell.Wayne Bell reports the company has published over 13.5K titles, he contributes articles for the Rolling Stone Culture Council , The Business Journals Trust, is member of Press Associations and the company he founded is one of the top children’s coloring book publishers and manufacturers in the US and Canada.GPO is the Federal Government’s resource for publishing trusted information for the Federal Government to the American people, https://www.gpo.gov/ . The GPO is responsible for the production and distribution of information products and services for all three branches of the Federal Government, including U.S. passports for the Department of State as well as the official publications of Congress, the White House, and other Federal agencies in digital and print formats.

Book Publishing -Print on Demand. Perfect Bound - Full Color - Printing Paper Products

