Amplifying Stories of Agroecology Practices and Principles (ASAPP) – Nazaré’s Farm

This case study from the “Amplifying Stories of Agroecology Principles and Practices” (ASAPP) project series highlights the Panela Cheia Agroecological Farm in Itaberá, Brazil. Founded in 1995, the women-led COOPLANTAS﻿ cooperative transitioned to agroecology in 2000, promoting sustainable cultivation of medicinal plants. Located within a Land Reform Settlement of the Landless Workers’ Movement (MST), the cooperative symbolizes resistance against Brazil’s entrenched inequalities. MST, the largest organic food producer in Brazil, supports over 1.5 million people, advocating for land redistribution, social justice, and empowering marginalized groups, especially women and Afro-Brazilian communities.

