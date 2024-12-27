Empowering Global Talent: Ayda Akalin Joins Better You by Neeraj to Reveal Secrets of U.S. Immigration Success

Better You by Neeraj with Ayda

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neeraj Sabharwal, host of the Better You by Neeraj podcast, welcomes Ayda Akalin, a prominent immigration lawyer, for an insightful episode titled "Building Dreams Across Borders."The conversation dives into the complexities of U.S. immigration, entrepreneurship, and how global talent shapes innovation in America.With a practice specializing in employment-based immigration, Ayda Akalin has helped startups, entrepreneurs, and global talent navigate the often-challenging U.S. immigration system.In this episode, Ayda simplifies complex processes like the EB-1A visa (familiarly known as the Einstein Visa) and highlights creative strategies for immigrant founders building businesses in the U.S.Insights from the EpisodeIn this engaging discussion, Ayda Akalin covers:The EB-1A Visa Advantage: How exceptional individuals can self-petition for a green card based on their achievements in fields like technology, science, and the arts.Challenges for Immigrant Founders:Key visa strategies for startups and why securing visa stability for founding teams is crucial for attracting venture capital.The Future of Immigration:Predictions for 2025 and beyond, including the potential impact of political shifts on the immigration landscape.Creative Solutions for Startups:How smaller companies can remain competitive by navigating immigration laws to recruit and retain top global talent.A Personal Connection to ImmigrationAyda shared her own journey from a fine arts background to becoming a legal powerhouse, emphasizing the importance of creativity and adaptability in both law and life. Her practical advice and passion for helping others create opportunities make this episode a must-listen for entrepreneurs, global talent, and anyone interested in the intersection of immigration and innovation.Why This Episode MattersAs the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the ability to attract and retain top global talent is vital for innovation and economic growth. Ayda’s insights shed light on how the U.S. can remain a leader by simplifying immigration processes, empowering immigrant entrepreneurs, and embracing diverse perspectives.About the PodcastBetter You by Neeraj is a podcast dedicated to personal growth, professional insights, and actionable advice from industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and inspiring individuals. Host Neeraj Sabharwal brings candid conversations that empower listeners to thrive in every aspect of their lives.Listen NowDon’t miss this inspiring episode featuring Ayda Akalin. Tune in to Better You by Neeraj wherever you get your podcasts or read the blog recap here: Building Dreams Across Borders.Connect with Ayda on https://www.linkedin.com/in/aghnami/

