Host Neeraj and Brant discuss Pinvidic's Hollywood career and how it led him to develop The 3-Minute Rule, powerful framework for making concise sales pitches.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better You by Neeraj Podcast Hosts Hollywood Insider Brant Pinvidic for Insightful Episode on Sales Techniques and The 3-Minute RuleBetter You by Neeraj, the popular podcast exploring personal development and professional growth, is thrilled to announce a new episode featuring Brant Pinvidic, a renowned Hollywood producer, award-winning director, and bestselling author of The 3-Minute Rule. In a captivating discussion, host Neeraj engages Brant in an exploration of his career journey from the heart of Hollywood to his development of one of the most practical, transformative frameworks in sales.Listeners of this episode will gain unique insights as Brant shares real-world examples of how his Hollywood background has influenced his sales techniques, helping him distill complex ideas into clear, concise, and compelling messages that captivate audiences within three minutes. Pinvidic’s book, The 3-Minute Rule, is widely regarded as a game-changer for sales professionals, entrepreneurs, and anyone looking to master the art of pitching and influence.In this episode, Brant breaks down his method and offers listeners actionable tips on how to refine their pitches and presentations, says Neeraj, host of Better You by Neeraj. “His unique approach provides a refreshing perspective, and his Hollywood success story is an inspiring reminder of how creative principles can drive business success."This episode offers an insider look into Brant’s Hollywood days, including intriguing stories like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s planned TV show, which Brant was once involved in developing. The conversation also delves into the insights Brant has gained from influential figures like Tony Robbins and Simon Sinek, who have shaped his views on motivation, sales, and success.Tune in to this exclusive episode of Better You by Neeraj to hear firsthand how Brant Pinvidic’s career in entertainment and marketing has influenced his success in sales—and how The 3-Minute Rule can become a powerful tool for audiences across various fields.The episode is available now on all major podcast platforms. For more information about Better You by Neeraj, visit https://neerajsabharwal.com/ cast Neeraj SabharwalAbout Better You by NeerajBetter You by Neeraj is a podcast dedicated to helping listeners unlock their full potential in personal and professional arenas. Hosted by Neeraj, the podcast brings together industry experts, thought leaders, and unique voices to provide actionable insights and inspiring stories.

Grab Attention in 3 Minutes: How to Say More by Saying Less!

