Illegal immigration is one of the most pressing challenges facing our nation today, and its consequences are being felt in our neighborhoods. From dangerous drug trafficking to violent gang networks infiltrating our communities, this crisis demands action. As Georgia’s attorney general, I have taken decisive steps to combat the effects of illegal immigration, but we also need strong federal leadership to bring real and lasting solutions. I look forward to partnering with President-elect Donald Trump, the incoming administration, and Congress to secure our borders and make America safe again.

Violent gangs such as Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal organization, have spread their operations across at least 16 states, including Georgia. This gang’s activities, ranging from human trafficking to drug distribution, are leaving devastation in their wake. Both brothers of Jose Ibarra, the Venezuelan migrant who murdered Laken Riley, have been linked to Tren de Aragua.

In Marietta in 2020, police found in the woods the lifeless body of a teenage girl, killed in a stabbing attack. The murderer struck at random, killing as part of his initiation into MS-13, a violent transnational criminal organization with ties to Mexican cartels.

These cases are stark reminders of how unchecked illegal immigration can bring violent crime into our own neighborhoods. My message to these gangs is clear: Georgia is not, and will never be, a safe haven for criminals. We will track you down, prosecute you, and dismantle your operations.

The criminal networks tied to illegal immigration don’t stop at violence; they are fueling a drug crisis that is devastating our state and nation. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin, is pouring across our borders and destroying lives at an alarming rate. Last year alone, more than 107,000 people in the U.S. died of a drug overdose, and fentanyl was involved in nearly 70% of those deaths. My office worked with law enforcement to seize 15 pounds of fentanyl in Richmond County, enough to kill 3.5 million people, nearly a third of Georgia’s population.

Let me be clear: Those who traffic fentanyl and cause death must be held accountable. As attorney general, I consider this murder and will not hesitate to seek justice in our war on fentanyl. Despite the seriousness of these threats, the Biden administration’s policies have only exacerbated the problem. I’ve filed suit against the Biden administration to stop the implementation of “catch and release,” to keep “Remain in Mexico” and Title 42 in place, and to ensure violent offenders who enter the country illegally are deported. The current administration’s reckless policies have emboldened cartels, traffickers, and criminals, undermining public safety and leaving states such as Georgia to bear the burden. We will hold the federal government accountable and not stand idly by while Washington fails to act.

In Georgia, we are taking bold action. From prosecuting gang members and traffickers to leading a statewide task force to combat the opioid epidemic, we are doing the work necessary to protect our communities. But state-level action alone cannot solve this crisis. We need a federal partner who prioritizes safety, the rule of law, and the well-being of American families.

Critics of Trump’s policies will continuously come up with reasons why we can’t deport individuals who entered this country illegally, which is exactly the approach that got us into this mess in the first place. Trump has said he will first prioritize illegal immigrants with criminal records. We commend this approach, and we will assist in his efforts to identify, detain, and deport them. This is a pivotal moment for America, and we must act accordingly.

