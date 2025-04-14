ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his office is officially expanding its Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to Augusta, with the recent hire of one new prosecutor and two new investigators who will oversee the Unit’s regional efforts starting on May 1. Those joining the team are former Toombs Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Megan Adams, who will serve as an Assistant Attorney General, and veteran law enforcement officers Patrick Brown and William Loomer, who will serve as Criminal Investigators. Brown was most recently a Gang Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and Loomer previously served as Supervisor of the Grovetown Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Funding for this expansion is provided in the state’s AFY 25 budget, as passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Brian Kemp. Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit also includes a regional prosecutor and investigator who are currently based in Augusta and have already secured a 333-count indictment charging 30 individuals in Richmond County.

“Our Gang Prosecution Unit has already established a strong presence in Augusta, where we have worked with law enforcement to recover 15 lbs. of fentanyl – enough to kill 3.5 million Georgians,” said Carr. “Now, we’re strengthening our efforts to combat human trafficking throughout the region, and we won’t rest until every buyer and seller is held accountable. With each new arrest, indictment and conviction, we will continue to send a strong message that Georgia’s children are not for sale.”

Created in 2019, Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit works hand-in-hand with local, state, and federal law enforcement to rescue victims and prosecute offenders throughout the state. This team has since secured more than 50 convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children.

Last year alone, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit:

Convicted two individuals from Ohio, one of whom was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, for trafficking a 16-year-old female who was reported as missing out of South Carolina and eventually located by Sheriff’s Deputies in Greene County ;

Convicted two more members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods – including a high-ranking member of the gang – who were involved in the trafficking of a 16-year-old female who had been missing from the Dougherty County area for approximately one month;

Secured its 12th conviction in a case involving the trafficking of a 17-year-old female who was recovered from a hotel in Fulton County ; and

Obtained an indictment charging three individuals in the trafficking of a 13-year-old female in Houston County .

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

New Hires for the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

Megan Adams was most recently an Assistant District Attorney in the Toombs Judicial Circuit, where she handled various felony cases for McDuffie and Taliaferro counties, served as the lead prosecutor in Juvenile Court, and conducted and assisted with child support hearings and matters. Prior to joining the Toombs Judicial Circuit in January 2021, Adams worked as an Assistant District Attorney in the Augusta Judicial Circuit, where she served for more than four years. She clerked for Toombs Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judges Roger W. Dunaway, Jr. and Harold A. Hinesley for one year beginning in August 2015. Adams earned her bachelor's degree in Accounting with a minor in Political Science from Georgia Southern University in 2012 and her J.D. from Mercer University’s Walter F. Georgia School of Law in 2015.

William Loomer most recently served as a Lieutenant with the Grovetown Police Department, where he supervised the Criminal Investigations Division beginning in October 2022. During this time, he ran two multi-agency operations targeting child predators, which resulted in multiple arrests. Prior to joining the Grovetown Police Department, Loomer served as an Investigative Sergeant with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, where he handled investigations involving crimes against children and sexual assaults. From June 2016 until December 2020, he served as an Investigator in the Augusta District Attorney’s Office, where he worked with the trial team and coordinated with local agencies on cases involving homicides, missing persons, and other serious offenses. While working with the Augusta District Attorney’s Office, Loomer created and served as Director of the “Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly” (CAVE) Task Force to combat elder abuse in the community. The Task Force was comprised of roughly 25 core officers and around 30 organizations, and it handled more than 350 investigations throughout its operation. Before joining the Augusta District Attorney’s Office, Loomer served as a Deputy Sheriff with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked with the Crime Suppression Unit and later led one of the Crime Suppression Squads. He was also a part of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team. Prior to moving to the U.S. in 2011, Loomer served as a Police Constable with the Metropolitan Police Service in London, England, and as a Security Officer with the Treasury in Westminster, London. He is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Safe Homes of Augusta board, and he has worked with the Child Enrichment Center’s Mobile Case Review Team and the Augusta Judicial Circuit’s Child Abuse Protocol.

Patrick Brown is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served as an Arabic Linguist and Counter Terrorism Team Lead, during which he led over 100 multi-service and civilian personnel in providing intelligence to U.S. forces engaged in overseas combat and operations. Following his military service, he worked as a Campus Police Officer with the Augusta University Police Department for one year before joining the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff in 2018. In this role, Brown worked as a Narcotics Investigator and participated in more than 200 high-risk tactical operations alongside local, state, and federal partners. From February 2022 until June 2023, he worked as a Criminal Investigator with the Grovetown Police Department, where he investigated a range of cases leading to convictions, including those involving sexual assault, child pornography, and child molestation. Brown re-joined the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in June 2023, where he currently serves as a Gang Investigator. He has participated in large-scale investigations targeting gangs and drugs and previously worked with Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit on Operation “No Loyalty” – a multi-agency investigation that resulted in the recovery of more than 15 lbs. of fentanyl. Brown was recognized as the Grovetown Police Department Investigator of the Year in 2022, the NSAG Analysis and Production Military Performer of the Year in 2014, the Marine Detachment DLI Marine of the Quarter in 2012, and the Joint Serviceman of the Quarter in 2013. He also received the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal for Impact Award for his apprehension and destruction of several of the most-wanted ISIS Leaders in Syria and Iraq from 2013 to 2016.