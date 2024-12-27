Submit Release
TDOC Completes Lethal Injection Protocol Review

Friday, December 27, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Following a comprehensive review, the Tennessee Department of Correction has completed its revision of the lethal injection protocol, which will utilize the single drug pentobarbital. Executions were put on hold in May 2022 when Governor Bill Lee ordered an independent review of the procedures and subsequently appointed new leadership to oversee the process.

“I am confident the lethal injection process can proceed in compliance with departmental policy and state laws,” said Commissioner Frank Strada.

Commissioner Strada began developing a revised protocol immediately following his appointment in January 2023. The revised protocol was developed in consultation with the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office to ensure lawful and effective procedures are followed in carrying out death sentences. The Tennessee Supreme Court is responsible for scheduling execution dates.

