Deputy Commissioner and Chief of the Cabinet of the CCAC Take Office

MACAU, December 27 - In the presence of the Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, the Deputy Commissioner of the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), Wong Kim Fong, and the Chief of the Cabinet of the Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan In Chio, took the oath of office today (27th December).

Attended by the chiefs of different departments of the CCAC, the inauguration ceremony was held at the meeting room of the Headquarters of the CCAC. Ao Ieong Seong stated that since the CCAC has been striving to combat corruption, promote integrity and safeguard the justice of society of Macao over the past two decades, she hoped that Wong Kim Fong would continue to lead the members of the Anti-Corruption Bureau to execute the functions of the bureau through coordination of efforts and with dedication and commitment in the future. She also hoped Chan In Chio would lead the Cabinet to promote education on integrity with proactive innovation in addition to the existing administrative works so that the seed of integrity would take root in residents’ hearts.

In accordance with the Chief Executive order, Wong Kim Fong is appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of the CCAC. Also acting as the Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Wong Kim Fong started his career in the public service in 2000 and has served as an investigator and the head of the Investigation Department 1 of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Chan In Chio has been working as the Chief of the Cabinet of the Commissioner Against Corruption since the fifth-term of the Macao SAR Government.