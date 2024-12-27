FLHSMV Highlights 2024 Achievements and Celebrates 85 Years of Florida Highway Patrol Commitment to Road Safety

December 27, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and our division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reflect on our many accomplishments in 2024. This year has been exceptional as we celebrated FHP’s 85th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in our long-standing commitment to road safety.

Throughout the year, we have implemented numerous initiatives to improve road safety, reduce traffic fatalities, and enhance our services for the community. Our dedicated team has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to our mission of ensuring the safety and security of all motorists on Florida’s roads. Through collaboration with local law enforcement agencies and community engagement, we have fostered a culture of safety and responsibility that has made a significant impact. As we move forward, we are excited to build on this foundation and continue our work to create safer highways for everyone in Florida.

“The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), along with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), have made significant progress this year—progress that would not have been possible without the unprecedented support of Governor Ron DeSantis,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “The Florida Highway Patrol and law enforcement agencies across the state are empowered to protect our communities and uphold justice as a law and order state. This dedicated effort ensures that criminals are held accountable for their actions and reinforces our collective commitment to public safety.”

FLHSMV’s 2024 key accomplishments include:

Law Enforcement and Public Safety

Continued efforts supported Operation Lone Star. Immediate assistance was requested over the security crisis overwhelming law enforcement at the southern border and FHP troopers worked closely with Texas troopers, stemming the tide of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border.

Continued efforts supported Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Florida Keys provided in Executive Order 2023-03. In response to the influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, FHP troopers assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to prevent illegal immigration into Florida.

FHP celebrated the graduation of 13 Troopers from the 18th Lateral Recruit Class, which included four members with previous military experience and three who moved to Florida from out of state (Alabama, Wisconsin, Missouri). In August, the 153rd Basic Recruit Class celebrated the graduation of 44 recruits; six came from law enforcement families, eight had family members in the FHP, four moved to Florida from other states (New York, Maryland, and Alabama), and 13 had prior military experience. In December, FHP celebrated the graduation of 17 Troopers from the 19th Lateral Recruit Class, which included nine members with previous military experience and three who moved from out of state to become Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

In November, FHP launched a ‘Desk Trooper’ pilot program in partnership with Central Florida Expressway Authority to allow Troopers to virtually respond to minor crashes without injury quickly and safely without impeding traffic flow.

FHP, the Florida National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Sheriff’s Departments statewide participated in six interdiction operations as part of a multi-agency task force initiated by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022, previously known as Operation Safe Highways-now titled B.I.T.E. (Border integrity Trafficking Enforcement) In 2024 the B.I.T.E. taskforce conducted over 420 traffic stops resulting in over 85 felony charges, 48 misdemeanor charges and 53 arrests resulting in the recovery of 9 guns, 7 vehicles, 67 pounds of marijuana, 56 grams of cocaine, 363 grams of other drugs, and 1 gram of fentanyl.

The Florida Highway Patrol conducted proactive enforcement efforts and coordinated multi-agency details across the state focused on street racing, roadway takeovers, vehicle theft, speed enforcement, human trafficking, driving under the influence, and brake inspection and enforcement of commercial vehicles.

Completed over 115 missions during the 2024 Hurricane Season, with each mission dedicated to the recovery of Florida. These efforts included escorting fuel tankers, clearing roadway debris, high water rescues, traffic control, road and bridge closures, support of local law enforcement, conducting convoy escorts of critical infrastructure needs for the community and conducting additional patrols of evacuated communities to suppress and deter criminal activity along with ensuring access to debris sites during clean-up efforts following landfall.

In July, the Florida Highway Patrol won the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) national best-looking cruiser competition for the second year in a row.

Customer Service

In 2024, Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) made significant strides by partnering with various agencies to provide driver license and vehicle services to hard-to-reach communities. FLOW participated in over 671 events, helping more than 15,785 customers at correctional facilities, military bases, homeless shelters, and disaster recovery centers. This year was busy for FLOW’s emergency response efforts. FLOW units assisted Floridians affected by Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton, processing 972 driver licenses and ID cards, as well as 369 vehicle title and registration transactions over 47 days in 15 counties joining other state resources at multi-agency resource center (MARC) events. FLOW also deployed units to Hillsborough County for four days in response to the situation in Israel under Executive Order 23-208. These actions highlight FLOW’s commitment to disaster relief and public safety.

Revised, produced and distributed updated 2024 Class E Driver’s License Handbook.

Instituted (As of July 1, 2024) 3-year plates for vehicles registered in accordance with the International Registration Plan (Trucks) instead of requiring annual renewal

The Division of Motorist Services implemented rule 15C-1.015 FAC, which requires a person using a foreign passport as proof of identity when registering a vehicle to present other documents to prove and authorize lawful presence in the United States.

System upgrades and modernization

Implemented the technical solution for Exclusive Electronic Exchange (EEE), which allows the electronic exchange of Commercial Driver’s License Information System (CDLIS) driver records, including posting convictions, withdrawals, and disqualifications.

Implemented the new randomly generated driver license/identification card number as required by Florida Statute that aims to improve security and safeguard individuals’ identities.

Led efforts to partner with school districts and camera system vendors for automated School Bus Stop Arm and School Zone speeding violations to establish reporting procedures required by SB 994 and HB 1363.

