ANY.RUN Wraps Up 2024 with Powerful Product Updates and Enhanced Threat Coverage

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2024 comes to an end, ANY.RUN announces its latest updates designed to empower cybersecurity professionals with smarter tools and more efficient workflows. This December, the company introduced game-changing product features and expanded threat detection capabilities, ensuring users are equipped to handle evolving cyber threats.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬: 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀: ANY.RUN’s TI Lookup now supports new operators and wildcards, such as OR, NOT, and parentheses, enabling more precise and efficient identification of cyber threat attack.

𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗣 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: ANY.RUN has introduced a MISP (Malware Information Sharing Platform) instance, offering real-time access to Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and integration with SIEM and XDR tools.

𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶-𝗮𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: The updated Teamwork feature inside ANY.RUN’s malware sandbox allows organizations to assign multiple admin roles, simplifying license management and improving team coordination across time zones.

𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬

ANY.RUN has enhanced its threat detection capabilities, ensuring users stay ahead of cybercriminals:

· 𝟱𝟴 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 added, targeting families like Trickbot, Vidar, and Lumma.

· 𝟱,𝟭𝟱𝟵 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗿𝘂𝗹𝗲𝘀 implemented for phishing kits and advanced threats.

· 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗔𝗥𝗔 𝗿𝘂𝗹𝗲𝘀 for precise threat detection, including Fog Ransom and Dusttrap.

· 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 improving malware interaction simulations.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a leading interactive malware analysis platform trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. By offering real-time behavioral analysis and advanced threat intelligence tools, ANY.RUN helps organizations detect, analyze, and respond to cyber threats faster and more effectively.

